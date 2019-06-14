News

Mixed-Use Riverside Project Moves Forward

Planning Commission recommends rezoning to Council

By Michael King, Fri., June 14, 2019


by John Anderson

On Tuesday (June 11), the major redevelopment proposed by the Presidium Group for its properties at Riverside Drive and Pleasant Valley Road was advanced to City Council by the city Planning Com­mission, which recommended rezoning the five tracts (totaling 97 acres) on a 7-4 vote. Currently, the site contains several apartment complexes; the massive mixed-use Presidium project – which at buildout (over 20 years) could include as many as 4,700 multi­family units, 600 hotel rooms, and more than 4 million square feet of office and commercial space – has become a flashpoint for the broader civic debate over density and gentrification. Protesters turned out in force Tuesday night, as opponents testified the project will force displacement of many low-income residents.

Supporters claim that the current complexes are obsolete, and that most current residents are students who will already be leaving the area as they move on with their lives. Current zoning already allows replacement of the existing housing; if the developer takes advantage of city density bonuses allowing additional height, that would enable more than 500 income-restricted units in the new complexes.

Another point of controversy concerns Roy G. Guer­rero Park, at the northern edge of the tracts; the city's adopted plans for the East Riverside Corridor (which predate this proposal by several years) require the developer to extend Lakeshore Boulvard through the park, which may require giving up dedicated parkland. The PC will forward its recommendation to Council with additional questions about the park, water quality protections, and relocation and a "right to return" for longer-term residents. Council is expected to take up the case in August.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Michael King
No Decision From Wendy Davis on CD 21 Campaign
Wendy Davis for CD21?
“About three weeks” to weigh entering race to unseat Chip Roy

June 7, 2019

Law Professor Ron Beal Surrenders to Governor Abbott's
Prof. Beal Surrenders
“I wanted to let you know that you have won”

June 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Presidium Group, Riverside Drive, Austin City Council, Planning Commission, density bonus program, Roy G. Guerrero Park, East Riverside Corridor

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sonic Transmissions presents the Hatch, Ryley Walker & Charles Rumback
Radio Milk
Made in Mexico: A Night of Ethical Fashion & Artistry at Meet at Relay
Nature Nights at the Wildflower Center at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  