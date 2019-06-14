News

Former Austin Firefighter Faces New Sex Charges

Marcus Reed now accused of indecency with a child and aggravated perjury

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., June 14, 2019

Former Austin Firefighter Faces New Sex Charges

Former Austin firefighter Marcus Reed faces two new felony indictments: indecency with a child and aggravated perjury. Reed, who worked as an arson investigator with the Austin Fire Dept., was indicted last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in his city-owned truck while on duty in the spring of 2017. According to a Travis County District Attorney press release issued Fri­day (June 7), the new charges against Reed are unrelated to the previous allegations, which also include the misdemeanor offense of official oppression. According to KXAN, the indecency indictment stems from a June 2016 encounter in which Reed has been accused of "engaging in sexual contact" with a minor under 17. Reed, who faces a trial date of August 12 for the original charges (the child indecency case has not been set for trial, according to the D.A.'s Office), turned himself in to be booked at the Travis County Jail on June 6, but bonded out the following day. He formally retired from AFD in January 2018.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
Qmmunity: On Finding Queer Joy
Qmmunity: On Finding Queer Joy
Plus, more Pride events to help you forget it’s hot outside

June 14, 2019

InfoWars Crashes Drag Storytime in Austin
InfoWars Crashes Drag Storytime in Austin
Alt-right rags want to end LGBTQ-inclusive children's events

June 14, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Marcus Reed, Travis County District Attorney, Austin Fire Department

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sonic Transmissions presents the Hatch, Ryley Walker & Charles Rumback
Radio Milk
Made in Mexico: A Night of Ethical Fashion & Artistry at Meet at Relay
Nature Nights at the Wildflower Center at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  