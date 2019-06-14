Former Austin Firefighter Faces New Sex Charges

Former Austin firefighter Marcus Reed faces two new felony indictments: indecency with a child and aggravated perjury. Reed, who worked as an arson investigator with the Austin Fire Dept., was indicted last year for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in his city-owned truck while on duty in the spring of 2017. According to a Travis County District Attorney press release issued Fri­day (June 7), the new charges against Reed are unrelated to the previous allegations, which also include the misdemeanor offense of official oppression. According to KXAN, the indecency indictment stems from a June 2016 encounter in which Reed has been accused of "engaging in sexual contact" with a minor under 17. Reed, who faces a trial date of August 12 for the original charges (the child indecency case has not been set for trial, according to the D.A.'s Office), turned himself in to be booked at the Travis County Jail on June 6, but bonded out the following day. He formally retired from AFD in January 2018.