Civics 101

Thursday 13

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING Learn accounting basics to guarantee timely and accurate tax compliance as well as attracting new partners or investors. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

BURNET ROAD OFFICE HOURS Stop by anytime to meet with city officials and learn about the impending safety and mobility updates to Burnet – between Koenig Lane and MoPac. (A second open house is planned for July 9 if you can't make this one.) 3-6pm. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. www.austintexas.gov/burnet.

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Arterials Study and Transportation Demand Management Plan. Can’t attend? Provide feedback through CAMPO’s website until July 15. 5-8pm. 14 N. Main St., Elgin. www.campotexas.org/get-involved.

THE CURRENT LEGAL LANDSCAPE OF DIVERSITY IN TEXAS Network with people who work toward diversity in the legal field, and make your voice heard regarding inclusion in the workplace. 6-8pm. Frost Bank Tower, 401 Congress, 512/473-4343. Free. www.acslaw.org/chapter/tx-austin.

DOVE SPRINGS NEIGHBORHOOD PUBLIC HEALTH FACILITY PUBLIC MEETING Enjoy food and refreshments while providing your thoughts on the planned Dove Springs neighborhood health center and how it can serve your community. Spanish interpretation available. 6:30-8pm. Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square, 512/414-3284. Free. www.canatx.org.

Friday 14

IMAGINE AUSTIN SPEAKER SERIES: CENSUS 2020 City of Austin Demographer Ryan Robinson will share how the dynamic demographic trends of the census will impact Texas citizens. 9:30-11am. City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2743. Free. jorge.ortega@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Arterials Study, Transportation Demand Management Plan, and MoKan/Northeast Subregional Plan. Can’t attend? Provide feedback through CAMPO’s website until July 15. 10am-2pm. Project Connect Office, 607 Congress. www.campotexas.org/get-involved.

Saturday 15

2K FREEDOM RUN/WALK Part of Austin’s Juneteenth events commemorating slavery being abolished in Texas in 1865, when the announcement finally reached the Lone Star State. So put your walking shoes on for a short fundraiser lap down the historic Juneteenth Parade route to support the Greater East Austin Youth Association. For more info on getting outside for a cause see our blog. 8:30am. MLK & Comal St.. $20. www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

JUNETEENTH PARADE Get outside and celebrate the anniversary of the end of slavery in Texas. (If you get up early enough, consider participating in the 2K fundraiser.) 10am-Noon. MLK & Comal St.. Free. www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND FIX-IT CLINICS Learn how to fix your own clothes, electronics, and more with the guidance of expert coaches. “Why buy Dad a new watch when you can help him fix his favorite one for free?” June 15-16. Sat., 10am-noon; Sun., 11am-1pm Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/fixitclinic.

WORLD REFUGEE DAY Austin Refugee Roundtable and the Bullock Museum commemorate the United Nations' World Refugee Day with a naturalization ceremony, free samples of world cuisine, live music, and family friendly activities. 11:30am-2:30pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/936-4629. Free. www.thestoryoftexas.com.

Sunday 16

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

WENDY, SARAH, & LINDA: A ROE V. WADE CONVERSATION The National Women’s Political Caucus of Texas hosts attorneys Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, who successfully argued this landmark case on the journey toward reproductive rights. 1-3pm. The Riveter, 1145 W. Fifth. $50, pre-sale; $30, students; $65 at the door. www.nwpc-tx.com.

Monday 17

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Arterials Study, Transportation Demand Management Plan, and MoKan/Northeast Subregional Plan. Can’t attend? Provide feedback through CAMPO’s website until July 15. 4-7pm. Allen R. Baca Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave. #2, Round Rock, 512/218-5499. www.campotexas.org/get-involved.

DEMAND A RAISE FOR AISD WORKERS A rally with Education Austin, AISD staff, and community members to increase education funding and demand a pay raise for teachers. 6-8pm. AISD Office, 1111 W. Sixth. www.austindsa.org.

Tuesday 18

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Arterials Study and Transportation Demand Management Plan. Can’t attend? Provide feedback through CAMPO’s website until July 15. 4-7pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 217 S. Main St., Lockhart. www.campotexas.org/get-involved.

LOW WATER CROSSING PUBLIC MEETING City officials will discuss the potential closure of the low water crossing at Old San Antonio Road, between Akins High School and Southpark Meadows. 6:30pm. Akins High School, 10701 S. First. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN TOWN HALL Hear from newly elected women leaders about the end of the 86th Legislative session and the latest happenings in local government. 7-8:30pm. Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse, 512/232-0100. www.vikkigoodwin.com.

Wednesday 19

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. Third Wednesdays, 9am Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR An overview of the City’s development process to help business owners identify what’s relevant to their business location development and efficiently navigate the process. 9-10am. Online. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SPECIAL CALLED CITY COUNCIL MEETING The dais will dive into the weeds in hopes of wrapping up Thursday before their July break. 1:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CAMPO OPEN HOUSE Learn about the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Regional Arterials Study and Transportation Demand Management Plan. Can’t attend? Provide feedback through CAMPO’s website until July 15. 4-7pm. Bee Cave Public Library, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave. www.campotexas.org/get-involved.

FROM DIVERSITY TO INCLUSION: PANEL DISCUSSION & RECEPTION Industry leaders and UT-Austin faculty members discuss building inclusive cultures in the workforce from the perspectives of gender, race, sexuality, and more. 5:30-8pm. Glickman Conference Center, 305 E. 23rd. Free. www.hdo.utexas.edu.

CANDIDATE 101 Annie’s List hosts a networking event for women interested in running for local or statewide offices, or in building their political foundations. 6-8pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth, 512/480-9562. $15. www.annieslist.com.

Thursday 20

[CANCELED] INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP [CANCELED] Take your accounting software skills to the next level with a better understanding of accounting basics, tracking revenue and expenses, bank reconciliation, and file setup. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING Last Council meeting 'til August. Get ready for a long day! 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Bring your laptop and learn how to complete the FY 19 Final Report for qualifying buildings and cultural and community programs. Noon-1pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MASSCHALLENGE TEXAS IN AUSTIN 2019 STARTUP SHOWCASE Meet the MassChallenge Texas in Austin finalist startups at the startup accelerator's largest open-floor, open-to-the-public expo. Learn how these emerging businesses are poised to change the way we live, work, and play. 6-8pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 972/465-0688. Free. www.masschallenge.org.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn food scraps and lawn clippings into nutrient-rich fertilizer. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on any home composting system – attend this class and apply! 6pm. Exaco Trading Co., 10203-B Metropolitan. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

#HOMESNOTHANDCUFFS Grassroots Leadership, Austin DSA, and other activist organizations gather to encourage City Council to vote in favor of an ordinance to decriminalize homelessness. 6:30-8:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.grassrootsleadership.org.