Ken Paxton Sues San Antonio for Cockblocking Chick-fil-A

Attorney General keeps choking the chicken

By Mary Tuma, Fri., June 7, 2019

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton isn't loosening his grip on the right-wing Infinity Stone that is Chick-fil-A. This week, the A.G. sued the city of San Antonio for access to public records related to his March investigation into the Alamo City's decision to bar the fast food chain from its airport – records that his own department was reviewing to see if they were subject to disclosure under the Texas Public Information Act. "Instead of allowing the routine process take its course, the A.G. decided to sue and not wait for a decision from his own department," City Attorney Andy Segovia told the Rivard Report. "The Attorney General notified the press before any communication with the City, or even before the City was served with the suit."

In 2017, Chick-fil-A donated $1.8 million to three groups with a history of discriminating against the LGBTQ community, according to tax filings. Paxton took aim at San Antonio City Council members who voiced condemnation of the restaurant's anti-LGBTQ support: "Members of the City Council who spearheaded the decision to exclude Chick-fil-A did not attempt to hide their discriminatory motives: One branded the company out of line with 'our core values as a city,'" said Paxton. "Yet another council member denounced Chick-fil-A as a 'symbol of hate.'" We suppose that one criminally indicted man's "discriminatory motives" is another, much better man's "defending equality and basic human rights"? Note that Paxton refused to allow congressional investigators access to his records as they tried to make sense of Texas' failed voter purge.

A version of this article appeared in print on June 7, 2019 with the headline: Ken Paxton Sues San Antonio in Defense of Chick-fil-A

86th Texas Legislature, Ken Paxton, Chick-fil-A, San Antonio, Andy Segovia, discrimination law, Texas Public Information Act

