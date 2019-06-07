Civics 101

Thursday 6

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: VISITING JUSTICE OF THE PEACE Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt is currently accepting applications for a visiting justice of the peace to hear class C misdemeanor cases and more. Those selected – a legal background is required – will be part of a roster available to serve when a sitting Travis County judge is away. Deadline: Mon., June 10, 5pm 512/854-1124. www.traviscountytx.gov.

COFFEE WITH A COP A opportunity to sit down with a rep from APD's Central East Austin district. 7:30-9am. H-E-B, 2508 E. Riverside. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda and our Council preview for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

2019 BOARD SUMMIT A networking event to connect nonprofit wizzes and folks interested in serving on nonprofit boards. 6-8:30pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/477-5955. $35-500. melissac@missioncapital.org, www.missioncapital.org.

Friday 7

CENTRAL TEXAS FOOD BANK DISTRIBUTION CTFB will be on the ACC Riverside Campus handing out healthy and nutritional food to those who need it. APD officers will be onsite to assist recipients with carrying and loading donations. 9-11am. ACC Riverside, 1020 Grove. Free. www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN STARTUP METHOD Folks starting out on the entrepreneurial journey are invited to attend this class on the “lean start-up process” and how it differs from a traditional start-up plan to decide what's right for you. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

WOOD RECLAMATION Austin Parks and Recreation hosts a log pickup for community members working on art projects or milling. Must be able to load and haul wood. 9am-3pm. PARD Wood Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

GOOGLE: HELP CUSTOMERS FIND YOU! An intro on how to get your website found through Google and other search engines. 6-9pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

IDA B. WELLS: A PASSION FOR JUSTICE Undoing White Supremacy Austin, Wildflower Unitarian Universalist Church – Social Action Council, and Community Advocacy and Healing Project present a screening of Greaves' doc on the life and legacy of pioneering African American journalist, activist, and suffragist Ida B. Wells. 6:30pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf. Free.

Saturday 8

WEAR ORANGE 2019: DAY OF ACTION Through a strategy known as crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED), beautifying public spaces has been shown to reduce gun violence in communities. In that spirit and in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Day, Moms Demand Action, along with community partners, are asking folks to #WearOrange and help clean up Lady Bird Lake's shoreline. 8-11am. Longhorn Shores, 60 S. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. momsatx@gmail.com, wearorange.org.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Help keep the lake sparkling by lending a hand to this shoreline cleanup! Water cleanup is possible too, depending on availability of kayaks and standup paddleboards. 9-11am. Lady Bird Lake, Colorado River between Tom Miller Dam and Longhorn Dam, 512/391-0617 ext. 702. keith@keepaustinbeautiful.org, www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER AT METZ ELEMENTARY RAIN GARDEN Join forces with the Environmental Water Resource Institute to assist in the school's garden. Wear closed toe shoes/boots, bring gardening tools, and lend a hand. RSVP via email provided. 9-11am. Metz Elementary, 84 Robert T. Martinez, Jr., 512/414-4408. bryan.martin@hdrinc.com, www.austintexas.gov/raingardens.

THE HEALING IN THE VILLAGE FAMILY FESTIVAL A community space for promote a healthy, healing space for local youth who've experienced trauma and racial disparities. 10am-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.breakthepipeline.org.

KICKOFF COMMUNITY MEETING FOR JOHN TREVIÑO JR. METROPOLITAN PARK Residents are invited to visit this closed-to-the-public space to visit its ranch house, open meadows, and heritage trees while learning about its history and to provide feedback for future use. 10am-Noon. John Treviño Jr. Metropolitan Park at Morrison Ranch, 9501 FM 969. www.austintexas.gov.

ARTS COMMISSION & MUSIC COMMISSION JOINT MEETING See agenda for details 10am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/artcomm.

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn the ins and outs of chicken keeping, including how pet fowls can help keep food waste out of the landfill and create healthy soil. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee also qualify for a new chicken coop or home composting system rebate, so attend and apply! 10am. Callahan's General Store, 501 Hwy. 183 S., 512/385-3452. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 11:30am. Callahan's General Store, 501 Hwy. 183 S., 512/385-3452. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Sunday 9

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Join grassroots sexual assault survivor advocates for their monthly check-in. Second Sundays, 1pm Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

Monday 10

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. 7-8:30pm. AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 11

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business (or re-evaluating during growth). 11am-12:30pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LAKEWAY TOWN HALL The City of Lakeway and Legend Communities are seeking resident feedback regarding possible development at the intersection of Lohmans Crossing and Lohmans Spur. Wed., June 5, 6:30pm; Tue., June 11, 2pm Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

HEALTHSPEAK EDUCATION SERIES: KNEE AND HIP PAIN Orthopedic surgeon Mark Geyer discusses he anatomy of the knee and hip, pain points, and current treatments available. Please RSVP via phone or online. 3:30-5pm. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 2600 E Pflugerville Parkway,. Free. www.BSWHealth.com/HealthSpeak.

Wednesday 12

CONNECT FORUM WINNING FEDERAL & DEFENSE CONTRACTS Women, minority, and veteran small biz owners are invited to learn about selling their products and services to the Federal Government and Defense Agencies. 1:30-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free. www.austinasianchamber.org.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

Thursday 13

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING Learn accounting basics to guarantee timely and accurate tax compliance as well as attracting new partners or investors. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

BURNET ROAD OFFICE HOURS Stop by anytime to meet with city officials and learn about the impending safety and mobility updates to Burnet – between Koenig Lane and MoPac. (A second open house is planned for July 9 if you can't make this one.) 3-6pm. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. www.austintexas.gov/burnet.