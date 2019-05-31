News

Slow Gains for the Environment at the Capitol

Lawmakers won't look forward, but will repair the damage done

By Michael King, Fri., May 31, 2019


While the 86th was not a halcyon session for environmental progress – no surprise, alas, in Texas – there was indeed some limited improvement. The Texas Emissions Reduc­tion Program (presuming the governor's signature pen is in working order) was put on a permanent footing: continuation of the current fund (about $77 million/year, via HB 1) and soon a trust fund (HB 3745) to be administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (meaning more long-term money) for projects to improve air quality, particularly as related to transportation. There's also new funding for parks and wildlife, and for Railroad Commis­sion inspection of solid waste sites and wellheads.

Although literally years late, under the supplemental appropriations bill (SB 500) money was finally designated for Hurricane Harvey reconstruction ($1.7 billion in rainy day money), and SB 7, addressing infrastructure, was amended to include "nature-based" strategies (e.g., wetland restoration). At the Lege, hindsight rules – rather than acknowledge that changing climate conditions are creating weather disasters, officials are grudgingly funding post-flooding repairs. Nearly a dozen bills were introduced to "study" the effects of climate change – not one received a committee hearing.

The oil and gas industry "own the Capitol building," said Robin Schneider of Texas Campaign for the Environment, speaking of the lobby's success in blocking environmental progress. One bill, HB 3557, caused particular anger among activists: It will criminalize even peaceful nonviolent action against industry projects (e.g., pipelines), imposing state jail felonies for "impairing or interrupting" operations. (Opponents have already announced court challenges on First Amendment grounds.) Overall, said Adrian Shelley of Public Citizen, the Lege continues to value "corporate interests over the health and safety of Texans."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Bad Bills Bite the Dust at the Legislature
Bad Bills Bite the Dust at the Legislature
Anti-voter, anti-worker, anti-woman, pro-slave-owner bills dead – for now

Mary Tuma, May 24, 2019

Chick-fil-A, Saved by the Legislature
Chick-fil-A, Saved by the Legislature
Religious exemption bill heads to governor's desk despite testimony from LGBTQ Caucus

Sarah Marloff, May 24, 2019

More by Michael King
Don Zimmerman Announces Campaign for HD 47
Campaign 2020 Updates
Candidates begin to surface for 2020 primaries

May 31, 2019

Travis County D.A. Kicks Off Reelection Bid
Travis County D.A. Kicks Off Reelection Bid
Margaret Moore says Travis County can be both "safe and progressive"

May 31, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, Texas Emissions Reduction Program, House Bill 1, House Bill 3745, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Railroad Commission, Senate Bill 500, Hurricane Harvey reconstruction, Senate Bill 7, climate change, Robin Schneider, Texas Campaign for the Environment, House Bill 3557, Adrian Shelley, Public Citizen

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
QueerBomb 2019
Fair Market
Bubblepalooza
at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Davis Gallery: METROmorphosis at Davis Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  