News

Rare Wins for Workers' Rights at the Texas Lege

Cities win against local preemption bills

By Mary Tuma, Fri., May 31, 2019

Sen. Brandon Creighton
Sen. Brandon Creighton (Photo by Jana Birchum)

From the outset of the 86th Texas Legis­lature, Republican lawmakers, backed by Abbott and Patrick, trained their blazing guns on local control to punish grassroots progress at the municipal level, continuing a trend set in 2017. Brandon Creighton's original sweeping omnibus bill, SB 15, would have undone such local worker protections as Austin's "ban the box" fair-chance hiring ordinance, which prohibits employers from inquiring about applicants' criminal histories up front, or mandatory scheduling requirements, which guarantee 10-minute breaks for construction workers for every four hours on the job. The bill also voided local requirements for certain employee benefits, including life and dental insurance and, most notably, paid sick leave, adopted in Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio. Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, the local champion of most of these measures, made the case against SB 15 at the Capitol along with a number of Austin businesses. Creighton later split the package into four separate bills that withered after being amended to protect local nondiscrimination ordinances, despite the backing of Abbott, Patrick, business leaders, and the right-wing think-tankers at the powerful Texas Public Policy Foundation. This provided a rare win under the dome for local control and the people-powered social and economic justice movements that propelled those local ordinances to victory.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Bad Bills Bite the Dust at the Legislature
Bad Bills Bite the Dust at the Legislature
Anti-voter, anti-worker, anti-woman, pro-slave-owner bills dead – for now

Mary Tuma, May 24, 2019

Chick-fil-A, Saved by the Legislature
Chick-fil-A, Saved by the Legislature
Religious exemption bill heads to governor's desk despite testimony from LGBTQ Caucus

Sarah Marloff, May 24, 2019

More by Mary Tuma
Voter Purge Leader David Whitley Resigns
David Whitley Resigns
Embattled SoS calls it quits after discriminatory voter purge

May 27, 2019

Women's Health Care Left Unsaved at Lege
Women's Health Care Left Unsaved at Lege
Bill targeting local Planned Parenthood moves toward adoption

May 24, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick, Senate Bill 15, ban the box, fair-chance hiring ordinance, paid sick leave, Austin City Council, Greg Casar, nondiscrimination ordinances, Texas Public Policy Foundation

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
QueerBomb 2019
Fair Market
Bubblepalooza
at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Davis Gallery: METROmorphosis at Davis Gallery
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  