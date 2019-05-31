Rare Wins for Workers' Rights at the Texas Lege

Sine dead!

The Texas Lege finally funds public education

Full-day pre-K, financial assistance, and more to support the state's public schools

The good, the bad, and the religious exemptions

When it comes to controlling women's autonomy, facts never matter at the Capitol

Abbott's SoS nominee resigns as extreme voter suppression bill tanks

But goal of decriminalizing low-level possession unattained

But God forbid we take your guns away

Lawmakers won't look forward, but will repair the damage done

Progress made for rape survivors, Beer-to-Go passes, and more