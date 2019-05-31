Civics 101

Thursday 30

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: VISITING JUSTICE OF THE PEACE Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt is currently accepting applications for a visiting justice of the peace to hear class C misdemeanor cases and more. Those selected – a legal background is required – will be part of a roster available to serve when a sitting Travis County judge is away. Deadline: Mon., June 10, 5pm 512/854-1124. www.traviscountytx.gov.

APD SUPERHERO DAY The fifth annual Superhero Day returns to brighten up young hospital patients. APD officers will be dressed as Batman, Black Panther, Ironman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Spiderman, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Ant-Man, the Wasp, and more. 10am. Dell Children's Medical Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd., 512/324-0000. www.austintexas.gov/department/police.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW Small and minority business owners are invited to learn about the various certificate programs offered by the city. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources Dept., 4201 Ed Bluestein. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

WATER AND WASTEWATER COMMISSION BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 12:30pm. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov/wwc.

TEXAS ADVOCACY PROJECT FREE LEGAL CLINIC Texas Advocacy Project – a nonprofit that works to prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking – will be providing free legal screening, legal advice, and referrals. 2-6pm. St. James' Episcopal Church, 1941 Webberville Rd..

POLITICS BY THE POOL The Texas Democratic Party invites you to join their summer event series kickoff, with freshmen state Reps. Gina Calanni, James Talarico, and Erin Zwiener sharing their experiences in the Texas Lege and what it’ll take to flip the House in 2020. 6pm. Tyndall Pool Deck, 800 Embassy. $20. maddie@txdemocrats.org, www.txdemocrats.org.

2K FREEDOM RUN/WALK & JUNETEENTH PARADE REGISTRATION Register to participate in Juneteenth run/walk or parade, to be held Saturday, June 15. 6-7:30pm. B.D.H.S. Center, 1183 Chestnut Ave.. www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL Join the Austin Democratic Socialists of America for a discussion on the topic, “Socialist History in Texas.” 6:30-8:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

Friday 31

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the final report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Attendees should bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY CIVIL AND FAMILY COURTS FACILITY GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility. Speakers include County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Judge Lora Livingston, County Commissioner Brigid Shea, and Austin Bar Association President Adam Schramek. 2pm. 1700 Guadalupe. www.rifeline.com.

Saturday 1

VOLUNTEER ON NATIONAL TRAILS DAY Work alongside AmeriCorps members as they help preserve local outdoor spaces in celebration of National Trails Day. Volunteer in the morning, then celebrate at a party in the afternoon. Various locations. www.americanyouthworks.org.

HOME BUYER FAIR This free event provides folks in every stage of the home buying process with useful workshops on budgeting, qualifying for a mortgage loan, down payment assistance, and the ins and outs of shopping for a home. 9am-1pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. Free. www.homebuyerfair.com..

BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL A community conversation on crime enforcement strategies and community outreach, with Austin Police Department’s Region 3 District Representatives. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR CLEAN CREEK CAMP SESSION A Parents and kids (ages 9-14) alike are invited to help explore and scrub local creeks and caves! Deadline to register: Sat., June 1, 11pm. Camps run June 3-6 (Session A) & June 25-27 (Session B), 9:30am-noon. Online. Free. sara.heilman@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cleancreekcamp.

Sunday 2

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

LIVE MUSIC BENEFIT FOR MOMS DEMAND ACTION Local musician and Moms Demand Action supporter Anna Larson performs to help raise funds for gun violence prevention in Texas. 3-7pm. TOMS Austin, 1401 S. Congress. $25 suggested donation. www.momsdemandaction.org.

Monday 3

OPEN HOUSE: AIRPORT BOULEVARD IMPROVEMENTS Learn about the changes planned to make Airport (from U.S. 183 to North Lamar) safer and better connected. Stop by any time! 10am-7pm. Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/926-4453. www.austintexas.gov/airportcorridor.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For Spanish-speaking expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/page/safe-baby-academy.

MUSIC COMMISSION MEETING See website for info. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/department/atxmusic.

Tuesday 4

IMPLEMENTING WATERSHED PLANS TRAINING 12100 35 Park Circle, Building B, Room B201A Austin, TX 78753. $50. kwythe@tamu.edu, ttp://twri.tamu.edu/our-events/2019/june/implementing-watershed-plans-training/.

LEGALLINE This free, once-a-month hotline is available to answer any legal questions you may have. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

ZERO WASTE ADVISORY COMMISSION: UNIVERSAL RECYCLING ORDINANCE COMMITTEE See agenda for details. 10am-Noon. Kenneth Gardner Service Center, 3810 Todd Ln. www.austintexas.gov/zwac.

AFRICAN AMERICAN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/aarac.

PROGRESSIVE CHAMPION AWARDS New Leaders Council – a nonprofit working to recruit, train, and promote the next generation of progressive leaders in Austin – honors this year's Progressive Champions Awards recipients, plus a keynote address from former Texas Senator Wendy Davis. 6-8pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. $50 GA; $25, students & nonprofit employees. www.fundnlcaustin.org.

Wednesday 5

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost to keep food waste out of the landfill. Plus, residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 6pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

LAKEWAY TOWN HALL The City of Lakeway and Legend Communities are seeking resident feedback regarding possible development at the intersection of Lohmans Crossing and Lohmans Spur. Wed., June 5, 6:30pm; Tue., June 11, 2pm Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek. www.lakeway-tx.gov.

Thursday 6

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda and our Council preview for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

2019 BOARD SUMMIT A networking event to connect nonprofit wizzes and folks interested in serving on nonprofit boards. 6-8:30pm. Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress, 512/477-5955. $35-500. melissac@missioncapital.org, www.missioncapital.org.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons for all ages and skill levels, provided by the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Division. $57, residents; $66, nonresidents. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.