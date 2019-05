"I ask for your courage, strength, love, and compassion – something I have shown to you every day. ... You are my family, and I will say: Family sticks up for each other. I ask you, vote no."

– State Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso, chair of the House LGBTQ Caucus, urging colleagues to reject the "#SaveChickFilA" bill. See "Chick-Fil-A, Saved by the Legislature," May 24.