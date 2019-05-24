News

Legislature Restores Public's Right to Know

Bipartisan public records bill likely to become law

By Michael King, Fri., May 24, 2019

Sen. Kirk Watson
Sen. Kirk Watson (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Here's a bit of good news from the dismal session: Some public records should be a little more open, thanks to a bipartisan bill to make it possible once again to acquire information about public contracts with private businesses. SB 943 (authored by Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, with a House companion by Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake) will restore as open records certain contracting information that had become difficult to obtain after Texas Supreme Court rulings allowed companies to declare unspecified "proprietary" information off-limits for disclosure. Two 2015 decisions, the more famous involving aerospace giant Boeing's dealing with state incentive funds, allowed these private entities to unilaterally exempt their filings from the state's Public Information Act by deeming it "proprietary information," without any outside review. In one notorious case, the city of McAllen had used the "Boeing exemption" to avoid revealing how much it paid singer Enrique Iglesias for a 2015 holiday performance. Under SB 943 – awaiting Senate confirmation of amendments before submittal to the governor – in order to exempt contractual information from release, a company would have to demonstrate how disclosure would jeopardize its competitive position or expose trade secrets.

Watson released a statement thanking the bill's co-sponsors and varied stakeholders for their participation in drafting the bill. The "Sunshine Coalition" includes a politically varied crew: ACLU Texas, the League of Women Voters of Texas, the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities, the right-leaning Texas Public Policy Foundation, and others. "The Legislature is finally in a position to restore the public's right to know," Watson said. Capriglione called the bill "a strong statement for transparency in government contracting," as the court rulings had made it difficult for the public to determine whether companies like Boeing were fulfilling their obligations under public contracts.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Texas Secretary of State Gets Schooled on Voting Rights
Texas Secretary of State Gets Schooled on Voting Rights
Meanwhile, a hefty TV ad targets voter suppression bill

Mary Tuma, May 17, 2019

Legislation Sent to Senate Could Help More Moms Survive Postpartum Life
Legislation Sent to Senate Could Help More Moms Survive Postpartum Life
The lower chamber acts on maternal mortality

Mary Tuma, May 17, 2019

More by Michael King
District Attorney Margaret Moore Announces Re-Election Campaign
Moore for D.A.
Speakeasy kickoff marks beginning of 2020 primary

May 24, 2019

In Search of Greater Justice With a Travis County Public Defender’s Office
In Search of Greater Justice With a Travis County Public Defender’s Office
Taking steps toward a much improved, more equitable local criminal justice system

May 24, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 943, Kirk Watson, Giovanni Capriglione, Public Information Act, Texas Supreme Court, Enrique Iglesias, Sunshine Coalition

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lone Star Jam day two w/ Turnpike Troubadours, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, & more
Travis County Expo Center
Dex & Abby
at Ground Floor Theatre
QueerBomb Craft Day 2019! at Cheer Up Charlies
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  