Civics 101

Thursday 23

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: VISITING JUSTICE OF THE PEACE Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt is currently accepting applications for a visiting justice of the peace to hear class C misdemeanor cases and more. Those selected – a legal background is required – will be part of a roster available to serve when a sitting Travis County judge is away. Deadline: Mon., June 10, 5pm 512/854-1124. www.traviscountytx.gov.

IEEE’S WOMEN IN ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE 2019 Women in tech discuss empowerment, entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and disruptive technology during this two-day conference. Thu.-Fri., May 23-24, 8am-5:45pm JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. Prices vary. contact@ieee-wie-ilc.org, www.ieee-wie-ilc.org.

AUSTIN FIREFIGHTERS’ RELIEF & RETIREMENT FUND MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Austin Firefighters Pension Office, 4101 Parkstone Heights #270. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other child passenger safety tips. 9am. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

LIFEGUARD HIRING EVENT Those interested in being lifeguards, swim instructors, swim coaches, or pool cashiers for the summer can attend to complete an application, interview, and register for required training. 4-8pm. PARD Aquatic Office, 2818 San Gabriel. www.lifeguardaustin.com.

MARGARET MOORE FOR D.A. RE-ELECTION FUNDRAISER U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, state Sen. Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler co-host Moore’s re-election campaign kickoff. Hobnob ’til 7pm, then watch Moore take the stage with her band, Mother Rukkus. 5:30-9pm. Speakeasy, 412-D Congress, 512/476-8017. www.margaretforda.com.

2K FREEDOM RUN/WALK & JUNETEENTH PARADE REGISTRATION Register to participate in Juneteenth run/walk or parade, to be held Saturday, June 15. 6-7:30pm. B.D.H.S. Center, 1183 Chestnut Ave.. www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

BOOKWOMAN BOOKGROUP DISCUSSION: INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE Susan Kraus, author of Insufficient Evidence, will discuss her work as a writer and therapist who has supported sexual assault survivors for 40 years. 7-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.ebookwoman.com.

Friday 24

RIDEAUSTIN UPDATE Celebrate the local rideshare’s third year in operation with co-founder and CEO Andy Tryba, who will also share an update on current operations. 1-3pm. Parlor & Yard, 601 W. Sixth, 512/765-4820. www.rideaustin.com.

Saturday 25

BALCONES CANYONLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE GUIDED NATURE WALKS An opportunity to see all the plants and wildlife that call the refuge home. 8:30-10:30am. Doeskin Ranch, 10645 S. FM 1174, Bertram. Free. www.fws.gov/refuge/balcones_canyonlands.

NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH TRAINING Learn the basics of starting and running a Neighborhood Watch from APD representatives. 10am-2pm. The Settlement Home, 1607 Colony Creek. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Sunday 26

BALCONES CANYONLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE GUIDED NATURE WALKS Learn about and experience the plants and wildlife that call the refuge home. 8:30-10:30am. Warbler Vista, 21646 ½ E. FM 1431, Lago Vista. Free. www.fws.gov/refuge/balcones_canyonlands.

Monday 27

Tuesday 28

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business or re-evaluate an existing one during its growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CULTURAL FUNDING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Stop by to learn about the city’s Cultural Funding programs. Current cultural contractors are welcome; groups and individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend. No appointment necessary. 9am-Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

CYBER SECURITY WITH JEFF FLOYD A conversation on cyber security for small business owners to better understand the risks and what precautions to take. 11:30am-1pm. Cover 3, 2700 W. Anderson #202, 512/374-1121. $25. www.cover-3.com.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS FOR PROGRESSIVE COURTS MONTHLY MEETING County Court Judge and Sobering Center chair Nancy Hohengarten speaks about the Center's efforts to divert intoxicated people away from arrest. 6pm. Austin Sobering Center, 1213 Sabine, 512/957-1900. https://www.soberingcenter.org.

Wednesday 29

CAFÉ URBAN - AUSTIN: SOFT CITY? A conversation with directors of urban design practice Gehl, John Bela and Ghigo DiTommaso, whose work is focused on “Making Cities for People.” 5:30-7:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.centraltexascnu.org.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to create a home composting system and help support nature’s recycling process. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee on their utility bill also qualify for a $75 home composting system rebate, so attend and apply! 6-7pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

THE EQUITY CHAIR: A NEW PHILANTHROPISTS WORKSHOP A training on diversity, inclusion, and equity – intended for all nonprofit board members of color, regardless of experience. 6:30-8:30pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. $50. www.newphilanthropistsaustin.com.

Thursday 30

TEXAS ADVOCACY PROJECT FREE LEGAL CLINIC Texas Advocacy Project – a nonprofit that works to prevent domestic and dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking – will be providing free legal screening, legal advice, and referrals. 2-6pm. St. James' Episcopal Church, 1941 Webberville Rd..

POLITICS BY THE POOL The Texas Democratic Party invites you to join their summer event series kickoff, with freshmen state Reps. Gina Calanni, James Talarico, and Erin Zwiener sharing their experiences in the Texas Lege and what it’ll take to flip the House in 2020. 6pm. Tyndall Pool Deck, 800 Embassy. $20. maddie@txdemocrats.org, www.txdemocrats.org.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL Join the Austin Democratic Socialists of America for a discussion on the topic, “Socialist History in Texas.” 6:30-8:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons for all ages and skill levels, provided by the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Division. $57, residents; $66, nonresidents. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.