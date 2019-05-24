News

Bad Bills Bite the Dust at the Legislature

Anti-voter, anti-worker, anti-woman, pro-slave-owner bills dead – for now

By Mary Tuma, Fri., May 24, 2019


Remember when the Lege opened, and we hoped there wouldn't be so many terrible bills to kill? (Photo by Jana Birchum)

The merciless ticking of the clock in the final week of the 86th Texas Legislature has signaled death by deadline for most of the session's bills. That's cause for celebration when it thwarts measures that would limit local control, harm workers, ban abortion, and add obstacles to voting.

Despite much citizen-driven uproar last week, including more than 200 witnesses testifying in opposition to Senate Bill 9, the House Elections Committee quietly approved the bill on party lines on Friday. However, the legislation, which would have made felonies out of the most minor errors in voter registration or assistance, withered after it failed to appear on the House calendar this week. Also stumbling before making its way to the House floor was SB 1033, which would have barred abortions (that are now legal) after 20 weeks of pregnancy when the fetus has a "severe and irreversible" abnormality. Measures that sought to slap down attempts by local governments to mandate paid sick leave and other worker protections never made it to the House finish line either, making them as good as dead for now. Same goes for legislation (SB 1663) that could have made it difficult or impossible to move or remove Con­fed­erate memorials. Good riddance to the bunch.

However, it ain't sine die quite yet – and the question remains: Will bad bills rise up from the grave as amendments to other bills before the session ends on Memorial Day, or appear in a possible special session? Stay tuned.

For more, check out our War on Women's Health page.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Texas Secretary of State Gets Schooled on Voting Rights
Texas Secretary of State Gets Schooled on Voting Rights
Meanwhile, a hefty TV ad targets voter suppression bill

Mary Tuma, May 17, 2019

Legislation Sent to Senate Could Help More Moms Survive Postpartum Life
Legislation Sent to Senate Could Help More Moms Survive Postpartum Life
The lower chamber acts on maternal mortality

Mary Tuma, May 17, 2019

More by Mary Tuma
Legislative Attack on Eastside Planned Parenthood Closer to Finish Line
House Passes Bill That Aims at Austin Planned Parenthood
House-approved SB 22 jeopardizes basic preventive community care

May 18, 2019

House Committee Hears
House Committee Hears Voter Suppression Bill
SB 9 would punish voter form errors with state jail felonies

May 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 9, House Elections Committee, Abortion Ban, reproductive rights, Senate Bill 1033, Senate Bill 1663, Paid Sick Leave, Confederate memorials

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Lone Star Jam day two w/ Turnpike Troubadours, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, & more
Travis County Expo Center
QueerBomb Craft Day 2019! at Cheer Up Charlies
Dex & Abby
at Ground Floor Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  