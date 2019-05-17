Public Notice: Mobility Weekend

News

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 17, 2019

Bike to Work Day is this Friday, May 17, organized by the good folks at Bike Austin. See www.bikeaustin.org/b2wd for a list and interactive map of the 50+ fueling stations around town that will be offering coffee, snacks, swag, and encouragement from 7-9am, and the three "Leader-Led Bike Trains" that'll visit various stops and live music stations on their way to City Hall from various corners of the city.

Then comes the Austin Eastside Scooter Tour, organized by Smart Trips Austin, a joint effort of the city and Capital Metro to expand mobility options – from walking to biking to transit to, yes, scooters – in various neighborhoods. An arborist will talk trees; Lime will provide the scooters and helmets, so preinstall the app (or arrive early). Sunday, May 19, starting at 10:30am at Lott Pocket Park, 1174 Curve St. See www.smarttripsaustin.org/events for more info.

Meanwhile, Mobility Corridor planning continues apace. Even as Project Connect's series of public meetings on the Orange Line (North Lamar-Lavaca-South Congress) wrap up tonight – Thu., May 16, 4:30pm at Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg – the Federal Transit Administration and Cap Metro will hold the first public meeting "to advise other agencies and the public that they intend to conduct early scoping for the Blue Line High-Capacity Transit Corridor," with the purpose being to "build high-capacity transit along Trinity Street, over the Colorado River, and along East Riverside Drive that provides faster, more reliable travel to, from, and between North Austin, University of Texas, Downtown Austin, East Riverside, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport." More details, plus a chance to comment, will be available Monday, May 20, 3-7pm at Austin Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez.

