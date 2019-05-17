News

Legislative Bill Would Hide How the Sausage Is Made

HB 4181 would add new exemptions for legislative records from open records requests

By Michael King, Fri., May 17, 2019

Legislative Bill Would Hide How the Sausage Is Made
Photo by John Anderson

HB 4181, reported out of the House on May 3 and now pending in the Senate Business & Commerce Committee, at first looks as unremarkable as its caption: "Relating to the organization and efficient operation of the legislative branch of state government." Much of the bill is occupied with what appear to be housekeeping matters: who presides over the House or Senate in unusual circumstances, the appointment of temporary officers, specific committee responsibilities, etc. But buried among the bill's provisions are sufficiently alarming changes to the handling of legislative records to evoke stiff opposition from the Texas Library Association, under the header, "An Assault on the Public's Right to Know."

Wondering whether the Legislature is trying to "hide something," the TLA reported: "The bill would exempt Legislative Branch records from the statutory definition of a 'state record,' would transfer much of the authority of managing the records from the Texas State Library & Archives Commission to the Legislative Reference Library, and would add several new areas of exemption for legislative records from public access under the Open Records Act." Those exemptions include communications between legislative staff (not just lawmakers themselves) and the Legislative Council about the drafting of bills – i.e., where and how the sausage is made. (The State Library's sunset reauthorization bill, HB 1962, has similar language about legislative records and is also pending in Business & Commerce.)

TLA Advocacy & Communication Director Wendy Woodland said that not only does the bill seek to reclassify legislative records as no longer "state records," it will also maintain legislative ownership of those records, with uncertain availability under the Open Records Act. It's not clear who is pushing the bill – sponsored by House Administration Committee Chair Charlie Geren, R-Lake Worth, the committee's substitute version came to the House floor without public testimony and passed on a voice vote with no substantive discussion of the public records provisions.

The TLA writes that it "believes the public has the right to know what its government and elected officials are doing with the least interference possible" and urges the Legislature to reject these dramatic changes in legislative records law. Joining the TLA in opposition are the Society of American Archivists, the Council of State Archivists, the National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators, and the Regional Archival Associations Consortium.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Turning Williamson County a Bluer Shade of Purple
Turning Williamson County a Bluer Shade of Purple
Wading through the new political landscape of the Austin suburbs

Mike Clark-Madison, May 10, 2019

Making the Math Work on Real School Finance Reform
Making the Math Work on Real School Finance Reform
"Texas Plan" brings new money to Austin and other districts, but nothing's final yet

Austin Sanders, April 26, 2019

More by Michael King
Public Defender Proposal Submitted to the State
Public Defender Grant Advances
Judges sign off on County application for funding of PDO

May 13, 2019

County Pushes Public Defender Plan Forward
County Pushes Public Defender Plan Forward
Commissioners Court votes to proceed with indigent defense office – but not everybody’s happy about it

May 10, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, House Bill 4181, Texas Library Association, Texas State Library & Archives Commission, Legislative Reference Library, Open Records Act, Legislative Council, House Bill 1962, Charlie Geren, Senate Business & Commerce Committee, HB 1962, Wendy Woodland, HB 4181

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Guerrilla Queer Bar: Spring Fling for OutYouth!
The Brixton
Un Homme Qui Crie (A Screaming Man) at Texas Spirit Theater at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
Wakey, Wakey
at Hyde Park Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  