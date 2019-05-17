Legislation Sent to Senate Could Help More Moms Survive Postpartum Life

Just in time for Mother's Day, the Texas House gave final approval to legislation that could help new moms with surviving often challenging postpartum life, marking the first major step toward implementing recommendations from the state's Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Task Force. The group spent two years studying the staggering maternal death rate in Texas, finding that extending health care coverage provided to mothers after giving birth should be a main priority. Under House Bill 744, Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers would last up to one year. Right now, the state kicks those moms off Medicaid after 60 days, leaving them with little support at a critical time. The task force found that about half of maternal deaths from 2012-2015 occurred more than 60 days postpartum and would have been preventable if coverage was extended. The House passed HB 744 by Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas, by an 87-43 vote; it now moves to the Senate...