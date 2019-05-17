News

Impact Hub to Fund Work on Austin's Affordability Problem

City money would go to social innovators

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., May 17, 2019

Impact Hub to Fund Work on Austin's Affordability Problem

Continuing to build on Austin's desired brand as a tech hub that cares, the city's Office of Innovation is sweetening the pot offered by Impact Hub Austin's upcoming Impact Accelerator program for social entrepreneurs. Impact Hub, a network of co-working sites and resources committed to "supporting innovative solutions to our community's toughest issues," is looking for up to 12 enterprises – public, private, nonprofit, or a combination thereof – working on Austin's affordability and workforce development challenges. Those selected get $15,000 in funds; six of those winners can also apply for Social Innovation Grants from the city, providing an additional $15,000. Both partners tout the upside of working together: "We have the talent [and] the resources; it's time to align our efforts and motivations," says Impact Hub Managing Director Ashley Phillips in a news release. Past Accelerator alumni include the Austin Housing Con­servancy – manager of the "strike fund" to buy and preserve currently affordable housing – and the Austin Coding Acad­emy. Interested parties better hurry; Accelerator applications are due Monday, May 20.

