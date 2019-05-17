News

DOJ Declares FDA Unable to Regulate Execution Drugs

Ruling could put an end to the legal fight between Texas and the FDA

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., May 17, 2019


The U.S. Department of Justice may have put an end to a four-year battle between Texas and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. On Tuesday evening, May 14, the DOJ posted a 26-page memo declaring the FDA unable to regulate drugs used to carry out executions because its job is to ensure drugs are "safe and effective" for their intended use. Referencing a 2000 Supreme Court ruling that the FDA lacked authority to regulate tobacco – because there's no safe way to use tobacco – lethal injection drugs, the DOJ memo argues, aren't intended to be "safe."

Lethal injection drugs have been increasingly difficult to obtain in the U.S. as more and more pharmaceutical companies forbid their drugs to be used in executions. The fight between the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the FDA dates back to 2015, when the administration intercepted a shipment of the lethal injection drug known as sodium thiopental from India; a 2012 federal court ruling (unrelated to Texas' case) had ordered the FDA to ban the import of the drug, and many countries continue to ban its export. In April 2017, the administration issued its final decision to refuse entry to the 2015 shipment. The TDCJ fought the ruling and a decision has been pending ever since. However, it remains unclear how the DOJ's Tuesday ruling will affect Texas, which has been using pentobarbital for executions since 2012.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Death Watch
Death Watch: Was Dexter Johnson Condemned by His Own Attorney?
Death Watch: Was Dexter Johnson Condemned by His Own Attorney?
Inmate's new co-counsel seeks to terminate longtime attorney for bad lawyering

Sarah Marloff, April 26, 2019

Death Watch: King Set to Die for James Byrd Lynching
Death Watch: King Set to Die for James Byrd Lynching
Last-minute appeal seeks new trial as King maintains his innocence

Sarah Marloff, April 19, 2019

More by Sarah Marloff
Qmmunity: Road Trippin’ to Texas Queer Bars
Qmmunity: Road Trippin’ to Texas Queer Bars
Not to mention, Sir Rat’s store opening and I’m From Driftwood’s Austin show

May 17, 2019

LGBTQ Forces Prevail at Capitol – For Now
LGBTQ Forces Prevail at Capitol – For Now
One religious liberty bill dies; another moves forward

May 17, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Department of Justice, FDA, Food and Drug Administration, Death Watch, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, sodium thiopental, pentobarbital

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Guerrilla Queer Bar: Spring Fling for OutYouth!
The Brixton
Wakey, Wakey
at Hyde Park Theatre
Un Homme Qui Crie (A Screaming Man) at Texas Spirit Theater at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  