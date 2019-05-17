Civics 101

Thursday 16

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: VISITING JUSTICE OF THE PEACE Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt is currently accepting applications for a visiting justice of the peace to hear class C misdemeanor cases and more. Those selected – a legal background is required – will be part of a roster available to serve when a sitting Travis County judge is away. Deadline: Mon., June 10, 5pm 512/854-1124. www.traviscountytx.gov.

CALL FOR MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION APPLICATIONS City Council is looking for qualified folks to apply to serve on the five-member Municipal Civil Service Commission. The application can be found online, and résumés, cover letters, and supporting documents can be emailed. Due Fri., May 17, 5pm 512/974-2499. Stephanie.Hall@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HILL COUNTRY CONSERVANCY CALL FOR APPLICATIONS Qualified landowners managing conservation activities on private land within critical river basins throughout the Hill Country are invited to apply for financial assistance from Hill Country Conservancy, the Texas Hill Country Conservation Network, and 19 partner organizations. See online for details. Applications accepted through Tue., May 21 at 12:59pm frank@hillcountryconservancy.org, www.hillcountryconservancy.org.

TEXAS-EU BUSINESS SUMMIT An event for Texas businesses, entrepreneurs, and economic development professionals who seek to expand their footprint in Europe. 8am-6pm. UT Campus, 512/476-6666. $75+.

SPECIAL NEEDS FORUM: RESIDENTIAL CHOICES Informational session about estate planning for families who have loved ones with special needs. 11:30am-1:30pm. New York Life Austin, 6200 Bridge Point Pkwy., Bldg. IV, #300, 512/461-1383. Free. info@specialneedsforum.org, www.specialneedsforum.org.

AEB HAPPY HOUR The Austin Entertainment Business community hosts an extended happy hour to grow connections. 5-9pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.austinentertainmentbusiness.com.

LOVE GOES THROUGH YOUR MIND A high-achieving son in an Indian American family drops out of college and returns home a different person. Followed by a Q&A with director Ronak Shah. 6pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron. Free. www.aarctexas.org.

WEBBERVILLE ROAD AND OAK SPRINGS DRIVE OPEN HOUSE The Transportation Department seeks community feedback for safety and mobility project. 6-7pm. Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/926-4453. www.austintexas.gov/webbervillerd.

2K FREEDOM RUN/WALK & JUNETEENTH PARADE REGISTRATION Register to participate in Juneteenth run/walk or parade, to be held Saturday, June 15. 6-7:30pm. B.D.H.S. Center, 1183 Chestnut Ave.. www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

Friday 17

TEXAS YOUNG DEMOCRATS STATE CONVENTION U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first woman of color to represent Minnesota and one of the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress, will be among the many speakers at this year's TYD convention, open to Dems age 14-40. Fri.-Sun., May 17-19 Austin Marriott South, 4415 S. I-35. Free. www.texasyds.com.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 7:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Harriet Sedgwick will discuss UT's Community Engagement and Social Equity Division, including the Texas Grants Resource Center’s mission and how the community can take advantage of its resources. 9am. NAACP Austin Branch, 1709 E. 12th.

AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH JOB FAIR Learn about employment opportunities with the city's health department, including full- and part-time jobs, entry-level or professional positions, and training and education programs. Interpreters available for Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and Arabic speakers. 10am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/972-5173. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN EMERGENCY PLAN PUBLIC MEETING The city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will go over last year's incidents and emergency plans, and accept feedback from residents. 4pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-0470. www.austintexas.gov.

TYD STATE CONVENTION WELCOME RECEPTION Kickoff for the 2019 TYD State Convention with the Austin Young Democrats and the Williamson County Young Democrats. A portion of the cash bar will be donated to ECHO, working to end homelessness in Austin. 6-8pm. The Belmont, 305 W. Sixth, 512/476-2100. $5-10. www.texasyds.com.

Saturday 18

PUBLIC SAFETY CELEBRATION AT HILL COUNTRY GALLERIA Residents are invited to meet and celebrate with Bee Cave police officers and the Lake Travis Fire Rescue Team in honor of National Public Safety Memorial Week. Games, snacks, and more fam-friendly activities. Hill Country Galleria, 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave, 512/263-0001. Free. hillcountrygalleria@giantnoise.com, www.hillcountrygalleria.com.

HOLLY POINT PROJECT COMMUNITY MEETING PARD and the Trail Foundation are kicking off their planning process for Holly Point, an inaugural Corgan Canopy fund project, with coffee, breakfast tacos, and fun activities for the kids! Attendees are also asked to provide feedback. 9am-Noon. Lorriane "Grandma" Camacho Activity Center, 34 Robert Martinez Jr., 512/391-1863. www.thetrailfoundation.org.

BALCONES CANYONLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE GUIDED NATURE WALKS Learn about the flora and fauna that call the refuge home. 9-10:30am. 21646 1/2 E. FM 1431, Lago Vista. Free. www.fws.gov.

CASA VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION Learn what it takes to become a volunteer and ask questions regarding the agency's work advocating for kids in the court system. Refreshments provided. 10:30am-Noon. Whole Foods Market, 11920 Domain Dr., 512/539-3529. Free. volunteer@casatravis.org, www.casatravis.org/infosession.

COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to create a home composting system and help support nature's recycling system. Residents who pay the Clean Community Fee also qualify for a $75 home composting system rebate, so attend and apply! 11am-Noon. SFC Farmers' Market Downtown, Fourth & Guadalupe, 512/236-0074. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ARTIST INFORMATION MEETING: RICKY GUERRERO POCKET PARK Requests for qualified artists to apply to design public artwork for AIPP. The request for qualifications process runs through June 20. 11am. South Austin Recreation Center, 1100 Cumberland, 512/444-6601. www.austintexas.gov.

HAWAIIAN AND PACIFIC CULTURAL ARTS EXHIBITION The Hula Halau Kae ‘epa & Keito Academy of Ethno-Cultural Performing Arts showcases traditional music, dance, and more from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. 1-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.aarctexas.org.

HEY TX LEGE, CRAWL OUT OF MY UTERUS Proceeds from this pub crawl fundraiser for abortion access in Texas benefits NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, the Lilith Fund, the Bridge Collective, and Jane’s Due Process. There'll be drink specials, a raffle, and more. See Facebook for schedule. 4-8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. $12. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

AUSTIN CITYWIDE IFTAR Mayor Steve Adler and special guest Rep. Ilhan Omar will celebrate Ramadan with Emgage Texas. 6-9:30pm. DoubleTree Hotel, 6505 N. I-35, 512/454-3737. $50. www.emgageusa.org.

Sunday 19

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

MAY MEETING: HOW TO START A UNION FEAT. UPO Young Active Labor Leaders will discuss step-by-step how to form a union. Noon-1:30pm. 1106 Lavaca #200. www.texasaflcio.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY ICE CREAM SOCIAL 2019 Enjoy some homemade ice cream while supporting TCDP and their work in recruiting voters and volunteers. 1-4pm. Brodie Homestead, 5211 Brodie. $15. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Monday 20

PROJECT CONNECT OPEN HOUSE Cap Metro has big plans to improve the city's public transit! Learn about the proposed Blue Line Corridor that hopes to run between Airport and Downtown and provide feedback on the project. Can't attend? Check out the website and offer feedback online. 3-7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.projectconnect.com.

DEMAND A RAISE FOR AISD WORKERS! Join Austin Democratic Socialists of America, Education Austin, AISD staff, and community members for a rally to demand a pay raise for public educators. 6-9pm. AISD Carruth Administration Center, 1111 W. Sixth, 512/414-1700. www.austindsa.org.

Tuesday 21

BOOTS TO BUSINESS REBOOT WORKSHOP A two-part class on evaluating business concepts and how to develop a business plan for those exploring business ownership or self-employment. Tue.-Wed., May 21-22, 8:30am-4:30pm Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TEXAS SMART CITIES SUMMIT 2019 Thought leaders, policymakers, designers, and developers unite to create plans and priorities to put in place smart city efforts across Texas. 8:30am-7pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. $135, ($85 for nonprofit, government & higher education). info@austincityup.org, www.texassmartcities.org.

Wednesday 22

DON'T PUNISH PAIN RALLY An event to educate the public on the harm caused to “Americans in genuine need of legitimately prescribed, FDA-approved pain medications” in the crackdown on illegal drug use. 1-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. claudia@dontpunishpainrally.com, www.dontpunishpainrally.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN LAKE SAFETY WEBINAR An online overview of obtaining permits, registering boat docks, and lake safety. 1-2pm. Online. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 23

IEEE’S WOMEN IN ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE 2019 Women in tech discuss empowerment, entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and disruptive technology during this two-day conference. Thu.-Fri., May 23-24, 8am-5:45pm JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. Prices vary. contact@ieee-wie-ilc.org, www.ieee-wie-ilc.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats and other child passenger safety tips. 9am. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

LIFEGUARD HIRING EVENT Those interested in being lifeguards, swim instructors, swim coaches, or pool cashiers for the summer can attend to complete an application, interview, and register for required training. 4-8pm. PARD Aquatic Office, 2818 San Gabriel. www.lifeguardaustin.com.

BOOKWOMAN BOOKGROUP DISCUSSION: INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE Susan Kraus, author of Insufficient Evidence, will discuss her work as a writer and therapist who has supported sexual assault survivors for 40 years. 7-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.ebookwoman.com.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons for all ages and skill levels, provided by the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Division. $57, residents; $66, nonresidents. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.