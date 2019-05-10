Civics 101

Thursday 9

TPIF 2019 GRANTS PROGRAM ANNOUNCEMENT Texas Pride Impact Funds is seeking requests for proposal from Texas-based nonprofits supporting the Lone Star State’s LGBTQmmunity. Grants will be awarded to organizations working to inspire, support, or enrich queer lives. Deadline to Submit: Friday, May 10, 5pm grants@txpif.org, www.txpif.org.

RHYTHM RESTORATION FOOD DRIVE The drive will help provide meals this summer to kids who rely on school lunches for consistent meals. Donate online or by dropping off nonperishable food items or money at any local Caliber Collision location. Through May 10 All local Caliber Collision locations.

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: VISITING JUSTICE OF THE PEACE Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt is currently accepting applications for a Visiting Justice of the Peace to hear Class C Misdemeanor cases and more. Those selected – a legal background is required – will be part of a roster available to serve when a sitting Travis County judge is away. Deadline: Mon., June 10, 5pm. 512/854-1124. www.traviscountytx.gov.

DOWNTOWN DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP 7:30-9am. Starbucks Coffee, 600 Congress Ste. G-270, 512/499-0250. www.fb.com/austinpolice.

CENTRAL EAST DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP - WHATABURGER 9-11am. Whataburger 3210 E. MLK Blvd.. www.fb.com/austinpolice.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Free course on child passenger safety. 9am. Williamson County Jester Annex, 1781 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MARBRIDGE JAM SESSION Monthly open house of Marbridge, a nonprofit residential community for adults with disabilities. 9:30-10:30am. Marbridge Campus, 2310 Bliss Spillar Rd., Manchaca. Free. krush@marbridge.org, www.marbridge.org.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

ONE VOICE FOR JUSTICE MARCH AND RALLY Progressive clergy are marching to the Capitol to demonstrate their support for LGBTQ equality, reproductive rights, and immigration reform. People of all faiths and no faith welcome. See Facebook for schedule. 10:30am-12:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca, 512/478-5684. www.fumcaustin.org.

ACC TALKS FASHION BUSINESS A panel discussion on fashion startups. Noon-1pm. ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW OF MINORITY- AND WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS CERTIFICATION In conjunction with National Small Business Week, the City of Austin’s Small & Minority Business Resources Department offers this overview of the various types of certifications they offer. 1-3pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

TOYPRINTS WEBSITE LAUNCH PARTY Join STEAM-focused nonprofit ToyPrints for beer tasting, 3-D printing demonstrations, and a raffle. 6-8pm. WhichCraft Tap Room & Bottle Shop, 1900 Simond #200. $10-20. www.toyprints.org.

LEGAL CLINIC WITH LAWYER REFERRAL SERVICE Free small business legal clinic. 6-8pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

REWRITE YOUR STORY: ADD SOCIAL IMPACT TO YOUR BUSINESS THROUGH CIRCULARITY Learn how to make your business narrative stand out with circular strategies and sustainable models. 6-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. circulareconomy@austintexas.gov, www.austinrecycles.com.

PEASE PARK PUBLIC INTERPRETIVE PLANNING EVENT Pease Park Conservancy seeks community feedback on the park as it begins its master planning process. 6:30-8:30pm. Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Crest. Free. chuck@peasepark.org.

UT BRAINSTORMS: A CONVERSATION ON THE BRAIN Dr. Nace Golding presents "The Listening Brain: A Conversation About Our Sonic World, Music, and Hearing Impairments." UT Brainstorms seeks to inform and educate Austin about neuroscience research and the influences it has on our daily lives. 7-8:30pm. LBJ Auditorium, 2313 Red River, 512/232-7594. Free, but RSVP. neurochair@austin.utexas.edu, UTBrainstorms.com.

GROW GREEN SPRING TRAINING: FUNGUS, AND BEETLES, AND TREES, OH MY! Learn proactive steps you can take to take care of your trees, how to identify and manage oak wilt and emerald ash borer, and tips on when to hire a professional and what questions to ask them. 7-8:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.growgreen.org.

Friday 10

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN This seminar provides a practical, step-by-step instruction in how to develop a business plan for a small startup or for the expansion of an existing business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS Part of the City’s National Small Business Week programming, the BizOpen Orientation provides a general overview of the potential steps in the City of Austin’s development process. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

INNOVATION AND DIVERSITY THROUGH ENTREPRENEURSHIP Panelists will discuss how diversity and inclusion can expand your markets, among other topics. 2-4pm. Huston-Tillotson University Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1023 Springdale Rd., Bldg. 12, Ste. A. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

Saturday 11

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn more about Austin’s Zero Waste goals and find out about becoming a block leader. 10am-Noon. Austin Resource Recovery, 512/974-2744. Free. block.leader@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/zerowasteblockleader.

CELEBRASIA Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with cultural performances, family-friendly interactive arts & crafts, hands-on activities, and more presented by Asian Pacific American communities and organizations. 11am-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

RACIAL HEALING & TRANSFORMATION CIRCLES

Several local YMCAs have joined forces with Austin Health Commons to lead an afternoon event designed to bring folks together, promote dialogue, and find common ground to help overcome racism.

· TownLake YMCA (1100 W. Cesar Chavez),

· East Communities YMCA (5315 Ed Bluestein),

· Southwest Family YMCA (6219 Oakclaire),

· Northwest Family YMCA (5807 McNeil),

· North Austin YMCA (1000 W. Rundberg),

· Hays Communities YMCA (465 Buda Sportsplex Dr.)

2-5pm.

Sunday 12

SJP MONTHLY GATHERING Monthly meeting to advocate for effective sexual assault response change. 1-2:30pm. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/401-3025. www.fb.com/survivorjusticeproject.

LABOR HISTORY AND RESISTANCE IN THE AGE OF TRUMP Austin Democratic Socialists of America member Fred Glass leads a discussion about the history of the labor movement and which historical working-class strategies are relevant to activism today. 4-6pm. AFL-CIO Hall, 1106 Lavaca, 512/477-6195. www.austindsa.org.

Monday 13

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Free course on child passenger safety. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal St.. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

ROAD TO RUN Women in business and politics will discuss strategies for pursuing new leadership opportunities, political or otherwise. Hosted by She Should Run, a nonpartisan nonprofit promoting leadership and encouraging women from all walks of life to run for office. 6-9pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.sheshouldrun.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. 7-8:30pm. AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 14

BBASICS ON COMMERCIAL LEASES Learn the ins and outs of a typical commercial lease: permitted use, improvements, signs, assignment and subleases, property taxes, and more. 10-11am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free. www.austinasianchamber.org.

LIFEGUARD HIRING EVENT Potential lifeguards, swim instructors, swim coaches, and pool cashiers are invited to complete an application, interview, and register for required training. 4-8pm. PARD Aquatic Office, 2818 San Gabriel St.. www.lifeguardaustin.com.

SKU SHOWCASE DAY Companies participating in Austin-based consumer product goods (CPG) accelerator SKU present their final pitches to investors and the community. 6-9pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. Free. www.sku7showcaseday.splashthat.com.

JILLIAN COBURN BOOKSIGNING Local author reads from and signs her memoir My Ugly Truth: Life Beyond Abuse. 6:30-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. Free. www.ebookwoman.com.

WHISPERING VALLEY & WEST COW PATH FLOOD-RISK REDUCTION PROJECT PUBLIC MEETING Open meeting to discuss repair projects following flooding near Whispering Valley and West Cow Path. 6:30pm. Davis Elementary, 5214 Duval Rd. www.austintexas.gov/whisperingvalley.

Wednesday 15

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. Third Wednesdays, 9am Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Free course on child passenger safety. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CPPPS FUNDRAISING LUNCHEON Luncheon and panel on the future of public school finance moderated by Evan Smith (Texas Tribune) benefiting the Austin Community College Center for Public Policy and Political Studies. 11:30am-1pm. Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, 701 E. 11th, 512/514-3995. Free to students; $100, faculty, staff, alumni; $150, everyone else. realinares05@gmail.com, www.austincc.edu/cpppsbenefit.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 16

TEXAS-EU BUSINESS SUMMIT An event for Texas businesses, entrepreneurs, and economic development professionals who seek to expand their footprint in Europe. 8am-6pm. UT Campus, 512/476-6666. $75+.

SPECIAL NEEDS FORUM: RESIDENTIAL CHOICES Informational session about estate planning for families who have loved ones with special needs. 11:30am-1:30pm. New York Life Austin, 6200 Bridge Point Pkwy., Bldg. IV, #300. Free. info@specialneedsforum.org, www.specialneedsforum.org.

WEBBERVILLE ROAD AND OAK SPRINGS DRIVE OPEN HOUSE The Transportation Department seeks community feedback for safety and mobility project. 6-7pm. Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library, 3101 Oak Springs Dr., 512/926-4453. www.austintexas.gov/webbervillerd.

2K FREEDOM RUN/WALK & JUNETEENTH PARADE REGISTRATION Register to participate in Juneteenth run/walk or parade, to be held Saturday, June 15. 6-7:30pm. B.D.H.S. Center, 1183 Chestnut Ave.. www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons for all ages and skill levels, provided by the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatic Division. $57, residents; $66, nonresidents. www.austintexas.gov/parksonline.