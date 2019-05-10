News

AISD Board Debates Path for Future School Closures

AISD Board gets closer to "school change"

By Austin Sanders, Fri., May 10, 2019

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees spent hours Monday night, May 6, debating the overarching guiding principles and regional maps the district will use as it crafts scenarios for school closures, repurposed facilities, and redrawn attendance zones. At times, the conversations echoed the recent wrangling at City Hall over the city's land use code. "We have a board that tends to get so paralyzed by overanalyzing the details of everything that sometimes it can stand in the way of being able to stand aside and let staff do their work," Trustee Yasmin Wagner said at one point. Looking ahead to the long, controversial process of rightsizing the district, she added, "Let's not get bogged down at this point in the game. Let's keep focused on the bigger picture."


AISD Board (Photo by John Anderson)

The maps in question are of "regional planning areas" that eschew the seven trustee districts, traditional school attendance zones, and familiar boundaries such as Lamar and I-35, according to AISD Operations Officer Matias Segura. This was to promote "creative solutions" to the problems the district faces, such as underenrollment in the east and overcrowding in the west, or "academic deserts" without access to popular programs such as dual-language classes or pre-Advanced Placement courses. (The map that has attracted the most positive attention from trustees so far divides the district into five broad east-west bands.)

Eventually, district staff will use one of these maps to develop 10-12 scenarios for each region, which will attempt to solve the academic, operational, and financial woes the district has confronted over a decade of enrollment decline. Those scenarios will each include multiple elements, such as closing older schools that are expensive to maintain, redrawing boundaries to balance diversity among schools, or moving programming from one campus to another. Staff will then whittle down the scenarios to a short list for the board to consider in October.

Trustees stressed that the maps presented Monday would not be set in stone, even after district staff choose one as a starting point for the "school changes" process. As scenarios are generated for each region, it's possible that the maps will shift. Several trustees referred to the maps as "planning tools," meant to make an unwieldy process of districtwide change more manageable. Board President Geronimo Rodriguez said that the process would not "be easy work, but the right work," and that the maps and guiding principles are "a prudent, smart way of making equity real to every single parent, child, and community member in the district." The board is set to approve guiding principles at its May 20 meeting.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More AISD
AISD Prepares to Slice the Apple
AISD Prepares to Slice the Apple
School district battles its budget monsters

Austin Sanders, Dec. 7, 2018

Sex Education Update: Respect, Consent, Responsibility
Sex Education Update: Respect, Consent, Responsibility
AISD gathers feedback on potential changes to Human Sexuality and Responsibility curriculum

Austin Sanders, Nov. 16, 2018

More Austin ISD
AISD Is Hiring an Equity Officer
AISD Is Hiring an Equity Officer
The new position will promote educational equity and inclusiveness for the district's 80,000-plus students

Austin Sanders, April 19, 2019

AISD Board Finally Renames Lanier High
AISD Board Finally Renames Lanier High
School board renames campus for former student, fallen veteran Juan Navarro

Austin Sanders, March 29, 2019

More by Austin Sanders
Dougherty Arts Center Relocation OK'd and Affordable Housing Program Gets Pushed Through at Council
Dougherty Arts Center Relocation OK'd and Affordable Housing Program Gets Pushed Through at Council
and more notes from the May 9 City Council meeting

May 10, 2019

Council Previews Fall's Main Event: A Land Development Code Revision
Council Previews Fall's Main Event: A Land Development Code Revision
A code, foretold

May 10, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin ISD Board of Trustees, Yasmin Wagner, Matias Segura, Geronimo Rodriguez, Austin ISD, AISD, school closures, school changes, redistricting

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
(un) Documents
The Vortex
TEMP: Mystic, Scientist, Scholar, Nun
Combo Chimbita, Mamis, Prince of Queens at Barracuda
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  