News

Open Carry for School Marshals?

Senate wants to let school districts decide if marshals can open-carry guns on campus

By Mary Tuma, Fri., May 3, 2019

Sen. Brandon Creighton in 2017
Sen. Brandon Creighton in 2017

The Senate passed a bill that allows school districts to decide if they want their marshals to open-carry guns while on campus.

Right now, marshals who interact with children on a daily basis must keep their guns tucked away in a lockbox or a safe; when they're toting their firearms, they must keep them concealed. The Senate sent SB 243 by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, to the House in a 19-12 vote, despite pushback from gun control groups, wary of expanding gun access in schools. As part of his Lege plan following the Santa Fe High School shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott included eliminating the school marshal lockbox requirement.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Mary Tuma
Texas Senate Passes Forced Abortion Counseling Bill
Senate OKs Abortion Counseling Bill
SB 2234: A "dangerous expansion of state power"

May 3, 2019

North Austin Mosque Targeted Again
North Austin Mosque Targeted Again
Attempted arson latest in vandalisms attacking North Austin Muslim Community Center

May 3, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, SB 243, Brandon Creighton, open carry

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Infinites (album release), Deep Time, Blank Hellscape, Nevil
Hotel Vegas
Future Traditions Festival: Concert at Museum of Human Achievement
¡Estar Guars!
at Ground Floor Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  