Open Carry for School Marshals?

The Senate passed a bill that allows school districts to decide if they want their marshals to open-carry guns while on campus.

Right now, marshals who interact with children on a daily basis must keep their guns tucked away in a lockbox or a safe; when they're toting their firearms, they must keep them concealed. The Senate sent SB 243 by Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, to the House in a 19-12 vote, despite pushback from gun control groups, wary of expanding gun access in schools. As part of his Lege plan following the Santa Fe High School shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott included eliminating the school marshal lockbox requirement.