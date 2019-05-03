News

What Time Is It in Texas?

Texas House wants to let voters decide whether to keep daylight saving time

By Mary Tuma, Fri., May 3, 2019

The House is good with voters deciding whether to keep daylight saving time, advancing legislation (HJR 117 and HB 3784) to scrap the annual clock reset.

"I want to stop changing time twice a year," said author Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio. "Let voters choose how they want to chronicle time." Should the measure win Senate approval before the sun sets on the session May 27, Texans will get to choose either daylight or standard time – the status quo not being an option – on this November's ballot. If voters choose all-year-long daylight saving time, the state would require federal approval.

