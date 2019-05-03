News

Student Settles With Scottish Rite Dormitory

Private dorm had been accused of discriminatory behavior against queer resident

By Beth Sullivan, Fri., May 3, 2019

The Scottish Rite Dormitory
The Scottish Rite Dormitory (Photo by Matthew Rutledge / CC BY-SA 2.0)

UT student Kaj Baker has reached a settlement with the private, all-women's Scottish Rite Dormitory. Last November, SRD administrators Mary Mazurek and Meshelle Bourne informed Baker, who identifies as queer, that she should would no longer be allowed to have guests due to her and her partner breaking visitor rules. While the nearly 100-year-old SRD has long had strict policies regarding male visitors (regardless of their sexuality or relationship status), the dorm had no such restrictions on female guests. Ultimately, Mazurek and Bourne told the UT freshman the ban stemmed from complaints from other residents feeling "uncomfortable" about Baker's sexual orientation.

In the months following the incident, Baker received pro bono legal representation from local attorney Lenore Shefman of the Shefman Law Group, which explained in an April 4 blog post why the firm took on the case: "Baker's story touched us as a queer-owned, woman-owned law firm with a long history in grassroots activism." In her own statement, emailed to the Chronicle April 26, Baker wrote, "The good news is that Scottish Rite Dormitory and I came to a peaceful resolution and have settled this matter. The specifics of the settlement are confidential, but I and my family and friends feel like it was a just outcome and look forward to a better future."

Baker later told the Chronicle she was able to secure a new residence this semester, but was unable to comment on whether SRD had revised its policies or if she filed a formal report with UT that would potentially have prompted a university investigation. "I had my father, my partner, community allies, and the media standing by my side through this trying and emotional time," she said.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Beth Sullivan
Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Revisits <i>Milk</i> With Austin Screening
Oscar-Winning Screenwriter Revisits Milk With Austin Screening
Dustin Lance Black on the pendulum of progress

May 3, 2019

Qmmunity
Qmmunity
Plus new music from Krudxs Cubensi and a Cinco de Mayo drag brunch

May 3, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Scottish Rite Dormitory, Kaj Baker, Lenore Shefman, Meshelle Bourne, Mary Mazurek

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Infinites (album release), Deep Time, Blank Hellscape, Nevil
Hotel Vegas
Future Traditions Festival: Concert at Museum of Human Achievement
¡Estar Guars!
at Ground Floor Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  