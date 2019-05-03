News

Gun Advocate Wants Apology From Texas Speaker of the House

Chris McNutt showed up at Bonnen’s house but doesn’t think he was being intimidating

By Mary Tuma, Fri., May 3, 2019

Screengrab of Chris McNutt (right) at an April 23 Texas Gun Rights press conference
Screengrab of Chris McNutt (right) at an April 23 Texas Gun Rights press conference

A few weeks after showing up at Dennis Bonnen's house to advocate for gun rights legislation – a move that ironically doomed the constitutional carry bill – Chris McNutt is taking aim at the speaker, demanding an apology for implying he was threatening.

McNutt canvassed homes in March to push for the stalled HB 357, which would let Tex­ans carry handguns without securing any kind of state permit. During a press conference, Dudley Brown, president of the Nation­al Association for Gun Rights, denied that McNutt was armed when he came to Bonnen's house, or that he saw, let alone intimidated, any of the speaker's family. The McNutt camp say Bonnen didn't really want the bill to pass, and McNutt was simply an excuse. Brown says they're going to "hold Bonnen accountable" as they survey their legal options. Their message: They're not going away anytime soon and will keep canvassing homes, apology or not.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More gun rights
Guns, Property, and Public Nuisances: A North Austin Showdown
Guns, Property, and Public Nuisances: A North Austin Showdown
Gun rights activists up in arms over shutdown of gun show

Jordan Smith, Feb. 5, 2010

More by Mary Tuma
Texas Senate Passes Forced Abortion Counseling Bill
Senate OKs Abortion Counseling Bill
SB 2234: A "dangerous expansion of state power"

May 3, 2019

North Austin Mosque Targeted Again
North Austin Mosque Targeted Again
Attempted arson latest in vandalisms attacking North Austin Muslim Community Center

May 3, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

gun rights, 86th Texas Legislature, Chris McNutt, Dennis Bonnen, National Association for Gun Rights, Dudley Brown

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Infinites (album release), Deep Time, Blank Hellscape, Nevil
Hotel Vegas
Future Traditions Festival: Concert at Museum of Human Achievement
¡Estar Guars!
at Ground Floor Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  