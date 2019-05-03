Gun Advocate Wants Apology From Texas Speaker of the House

A few weeks after showing up at Dennis Bonnen's house to advocate for gun rights legislation – a move that ironically doomed the constitutional carry bill – Chris McNutt is taking aim at the speaker, demanding an apology for implying he was threatening.

McNutt canvassed homes in March to push for the stalled HB 357, which would let Tex­ans carry handguns without securing any kind of state permit. During a press conference, Dudley Brown, president of the Nation­al Association for Gun Rights, denied that McNutt was armed when he came to Bonnen's house, or that he saw, let alone intimidated, any of the speaker's family. The McNutt camp say Bonnen didn't really want the bill to pass, and McNutt was simply an excuse. Brown says they're going to "hold Bonnen accountable" as they survey their legal options. Their message: They're not going away anytime soon and will keep canvassing homes, apology or not.