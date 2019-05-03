Civics 101

Thursday 2

TPIF 2019 GRANTS PROGRAM ANNOUNCEMENT Texas Pride Impact Funds is seeking requests for proposal from Texas-based nonprofits supporting the Lone Star State’s LGBTQmmunity. Grants will be awarded to organizations working to inspire, support, or enrich queer lives. Deadline to Submit: Friday, May 10, 5pm grants@txpif.org, www.txpif.org.

#WEMUSTHEALOURSELVES AUSTIN BANNER DROPS An online campaign from 400+1 to support Black survivors of sexual harm. #WeMustHealOurselves also seeks to inform locals about holding elected officials responsible. Thursdays, 8-10am Online Form. Free. www.fourhundredandone.com/wemusthealourselves.

AUSTIN MOBILITY COMMITTEE REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

13TH ANNUAL LOUIS GREGORY SYMPOSIUM ON RACE UNITY Annual event that honors the work of Louis Gregory and his vision of racial amity and equity. 1-4:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Donations accepted. www.louisgregoryraceunity.weebly.com.

UT CENTER FOR MEDIA ENGAGEMENT & MEDIA ETHICS INITIATIVE PRESENT: WEATHER MEDIA IN THE PUBLIC SPHERE A deep dive into weather journalism, its history in media, and its importance to human interaction. 1:30-3pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. Free. www.mediaethicsinitiative.org.

VISIT AUSTIN TOURISM & HOSPITALITY CAREER FAIR Job seekers are invited to meet with employers looking to fill numerous positions from entry-level to professional, full and part time. 2:30-6pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. www.palmereventscenter.com.

SALLY HERNANDEZ CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Supporters of Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez are invited to join her for her 2020 campaign kickoff and fundraiser. 5:30pm. El Mercado, 1302 S. First, 512/447-7445. $25. www.vote4sally.com.

“OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE” COMMUNITY MEETING Opportunity to provide input and help PARD prioritize investments for parks, facilities, and recreational programming over the next 10 years. 6-8pm. South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Manchaca Rd., 512/974-9478. Free. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

DARK MONEY A documentary on the influence of corporate money on elections and elected officials. A discussion will follow. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

Friday 3

HILL COUNTRY CONSERVANCY CALL FOR APPLICATIONS Applications now opened for funds toward land stewardship financial assistance for qualified landowners managing conservation activities on private land within critical river basins throughout the Hill Country. Online Form. frank@hillcountryconservancy.org, www.hillcountryconservancy.org.

COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS SYMPOSIUM Join Austin Fire Department’s Wildfire Division to learn more about local wildfire risk and what you can do to prepare. 9am-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-0270. Free. linda.haynie@austintexas.gov, www.atxwildfire.com.

WOOD RECLAMATION Log pickup for community members in need of logs for art projects or milling. 9am-3pm. PARD Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

WOMEN'S SUCCESS SUMMIT Entrepreneurs are invited for a day of networking, a workshop led by Google on how to promote a business online, and a presentation from eWomenNetwork Founder & CEO Sandra Yancey. 10am-3:30pm. Maggiano's Little Italy, 10910 Domain Dr. #100, 512/501-7870. Members, $99; nonmembers, $59. www.ewomennetwork.com.

TEXAS PEACE OFFICERS’ MEMORIAL RIDE CEREMONY Memorial Ride in support of Texas C.O.P.S. Chapters and in honor of fallen Texas Peace Officers and their families. 3pm. Texas Peace Officers Memorial Wall, 201 E. 14th. www.texaspeaceofficersmemorial.org.

“OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE” COMMUNITY MEETING Opportunity to provide input and help PARD prioritize investments for parks, facilities, and recreational programming over the next 10 years. 6:30-8:30pm. Anderson Mill Limited District Community Center, 11500 El Salido Pkwy. Free. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

MAN ON FIRE UT filmmaker Joel Fendelman's doc, which premiered in 2018 as part of PBS' Independent Lens series, investigates the Rev. Charles Moore's self-immolation in 2014 in protest of racism in his hometown of Grand Saline, Texas. The screening will be introduced by Lou Snead, a colleague of Moore's. 6:30-9pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. Free, but donations encouraged.

Saturday 4

RIDE FOR THE FALLEN Escorted ride to pay tribute to Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial. 8am. Cowboy Harley-Davidson, 10917 S. I-35, 512/448-4294. www.texaspeaceofficersmemorial.org.

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chicken keeping and composting can go hand in hand to eliminate food waste. 10-11am. Eden East, 755 Springdale, 512/428-6500. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

“OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE” COMMUNITY MEETING Opportunity to provide input and help PARD prioritize investments for parks, facilities, and recreational programming over the next 10 years. 10am-Noon. Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse. Free. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

PECAN STREET FESTIVAL: SPRING This biannual street festival of arts & crafts vendors and live music knows how to party. Try an art class, or just park yourself in front of one of the stages with some handheld food and enjoy a performance. Don't worry about bringing the kids, they'll be busy getting their faces painted, staring rapt at one of the traveling street magicians, or petting zoo animals. Sat.-Sun., May 4-5 Sixth Street, from Brazos to I-35. www.pecanstreetfestival.org.

WILLIAM CANNON AND SLAUGHTER PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE Public event to learn about the Corridor Program Office’s plan for safety and mobility improvements along Slaughter Lane. Complete with free food and a musical performance by Crockett High School’s Mariachi de Oro. 11am-1pm. Palm Elementary School, 7601 Dixie Dr.. Free.

ACBA WORKSHOP: CO-OPENSATION: FAIRNESS & COMPENSATION IN COOPERATIVES 1-3pm. Fibercove, 1700 S. Lamar #338, 512/596-2683. Free ($10 suggested donation). howl@vulk.coop, www.vulk.coop/workshop.

TCSO TOWN HALL Meeting hosted by Travis County Sheriff’s Office to discuss 2018’s racial profiling report, auto theft prevention, and crisis intervention. 1:30-3pm. Dailey Middle School, 14000 Westall. tcsocommunityoutreach@traviscountytx.gov, www.tcsheriff.org.

A HOUSE DIVIDED: HOW DO WE GET THE POLITICAL SYSTEM WE WANT? A deliberative forum based on the work of the National Issues Forums Institute 2019 conversation, “A House Divided.” Attendees will form small, moderated groups to explore diverse perspectives on how to revive our ability to work together on challenging issues. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

“OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE” COMMUNITY MEETING Opportunity to provide input and help PARD prioritize investments for parks, facilities, and recreational programming over the next 10 years. 2-4pm. IBPS Xiang Yun Temple, 6720 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

“OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE” COMMUNITY MEETING Opportunity to provide input and help PARD prioritize investments for parks, facilities, and recreational programming over the next 10 years. 6-8pm. Austin Recreation Center, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd., 512/974-9478. Free. www.austintexas.gov/austinfutureparks.

Sunday 5

SUNSHINE RUN This 5K/10K benefits Austin Sunshine Camps, which seeks to empower low-income youth through education and outdoor experiences. 6:30-11am. Vic Mathias Shores, 900 W. Riverside. $25-50 (kids 1K, free). www.austinsunshinerun.com.

THE ROOKIE TRI Triathlon with separate events for rookies and veterans! Participants encouraged to fundraise for charity. 8am. Walter E. Long Park, 6614 Blue Bluff, 512/974-6700. $40-185. www.therookietri.com.

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

BETO & BEYOND: WHAT'S NEXT FOR TEXAS ACTIVISM EXTRAVAGANZA! Photographer Casey Chapman-Ross will be is celebrating the launch of her new book True to Form with a Texas-sized celebration featuring a live podcast by The Rabble, panel discussion with activists, plus activities for the kiddos. 5-7pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. Free. www.rousertx.com/the-rabble-pod.

TEXAS PEACE OFFICERS’ CANDLELIGHT VIGIL Vigil to honor fallen officers. 8pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texaspeaceofficersmemorial.org.

Monday 6

PEOPLEFUND INNOVATION WEEK Over 30 engaging panels, interactive workshops, and sessions designed to help you grow your business. Mon.-Fri., May 6-10 People Fund, 2921 E. 17th, 512/222-1006. Free. www.peoplefund.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) Free Spanish course on baby safety. 9am. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CHAT WITH A DYNAMIC AUSTIN CEO ABC Home and Commercial Services owner and CEO Bobby Jenkins fields questions about owning a small business. 10am-Noon. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, library.austintexas.gov/central-library.

TEXAS PEACE OFFICERS’ MEMORIAL CEREMONY Procession and ceremony to honor fallen officers culminating on the Southern steps of the Capitol. 10:30am. Congress Avenue Bridge, Congress Avenue & Town Lake. www.texaspeaceofficersmemorial.org.

ABORTION SPEAK OUT: COMBATING LIES WITH TRUTH Trust Respect Access Coalition and Texans from across the state are speaking out in support of abortion rights. Organizers are asking folks to wear orange to show their support. Noon-1pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. info@progresstexas.org, www.trustrespectaccess.org.

LAD MAY MEETING This month’s Liberal Austin Democrats meeting focuses on criminal justice reform. 7-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. www.facebook.com/liberalaustindemocrats.

Tuesday 7

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Free class on child passenger safety. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

HUMAN RESOURCES BASICS Part of the City’s National Small Business Week programming. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

GREAT FUTURES SPRING LUNCHEON UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte brings his perspective on leadership to the Club youth and BGCAA supporters. 11am-2pm. Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River, 512/444-7199 x21. $275. renee.hanson@bgcaustin.org, www.bgcaustin.org.

POWERUP AUSTIN WOMEN! National Small Business Week panel on scaling your business, moderated by Leigh Christie of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. 3-5:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1023 Springdale Rd.. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

ON-SITE CAREER FAIR Cap Metro hiring event for bus operators. Qualified candidates can get immediate interviews and assistance obtaining a CDL. 4-7pm. RATP Dev/Cap Metro Lobby, 2910 E. Fifth. maria.shelby@ratpdev.com, www.apply4bus.com.

LEGALLINE Call in for free legal advice the first Tuesday of every month. 5:30-7:30pm. Remote. Free. referrals@austinlrs.org, www.austinlrs.org.

Wednesday 8

AMY’S EDU: THE SCOOP ON ENTREPRENEUR SECRETS Entrepreneurial advice built around the Amy’s Ice Creams model. 11:30am-1:30pm. El Mercado, 1302 S. First, 512/447-7445. $35. www.amysedu.com.

COMMISSION FOR WOMEN REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION 3-4:30pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

Thursday 9

DOWNTOWN DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP 7:30-9am. Starbucks Coffee, 600 Congress Ste. G-270, 512/499-0250. www.fb.com/austinpolice.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Free course on child passenger safety. 9am. Williamson County Jester Annex, 1781 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MARBRIDGE JAM SESSION Monthly open house of Marbridge, a nonprofit residential community for adults with disabilities. 9:30-10:30am. Marbridge Campus, 2310 Bliss Spillar Rd., Manchaca. Free. krush@marbridge.org, www.marbridge.org.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

ONE VOICE FOR JUSTICE MARCH AND RALLY Progressive clergy are marching to the Capitol to demonstrate their support for LGBTQ equality, reproductive rights, and immigration reform. People of all faiths and no faith welcome. See Facebook for schedule. 10:30am-12:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca, 512/478-5684. www.fumcaustin.org.

ACC TALKS FASHION BUSINESS A panel discussion on fashion startups. Noon-1pm. ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW OF MINORITY- AND WOMEN-OWNED BUSINESS CERTIFICATION In conjunction with National Small Business Week, the City of Austin’s Small & Minority Business Resources Department offers this overview of the various types of certifications they offer. 1-3pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

TOYPRINTS WEBSITE LAUNCH PARTY Join STEAM-focused nonprofit ToyPrints for beer tasting, 3-D printing demonstrations, and a raffle. 6-8pm. WhichCraft Tap Room & Bottle Shop, 1900 Simond #200. $10-20. www.toyprints.org.

REWRITE YOUR STORY: ADD SOCIAL IMPACT TO YOUR BUSINESS THROUGH CIRCULARITY Learn how to make your business narrative stand out with circular strategies and sustainable models. 6-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. circulareconomy@austintexas.gov, www.austinrecycles.com.

LEGAL CLINIC WITH LAWYER REFERRAL SERVICE Free small business legal clinic. 6-8pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

PEASE PARK PUBLIC INTERPRETIVE PLANNING EVENT Pease Park Conservancy seeks community feedback on the park as it begins its master planning process. 6:30-8:30pm. Lamar Senior Activity Center, 2874 Shoal Crest. Free. chuck@peasepark.org.

GROW GREEN SPRING TRAINING: FUNGUS, AND BEETLES, AND TREES, OH MY! Learn proactive steps you can take to take care of your trees, how to identify and manage oak wilt and emerald ash borer, and tips on when to hire a professional and what questions to ask them. 7-8:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.growgreen.org.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons provided by the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Aquatic Division. Online. $57-$66. www.austintexas.gov.