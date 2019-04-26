Civics 101

Thursday 25

TPIF 2019 GRANTS PROGRAM ANNOUNCEMENT Texas Pride Impact Funds is seeking requests for proposal from Texas-based nonprofits supporting the Lone Star State’s LGBTQmmunity. Grants will be awarded to organizations working to inspire, support, or enrich queer lives. Deadline to Submit: Friday, May 10, 5pm grants@txpif.org, www.txpif.org.

WHEATSVILLE CELEBRATES NEW METRORAPID LINE Head to the Guadalupe store to commemorate the now accessible MetroRapid bus stop at 31st and Guad. Giveaways, discounts, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Council Member Kathie Tovo and Cap Metro President & CEO Randy Clarke at 6pm. 7:30am-7pm. Wheatsville Food Co-op, 3101 Guadalupe, 512/478-2667. Free. wheatsville@breadandbutterpr.com, www.wheatsville.coop.

#WEMUSTHEALOURSELVES AUSTIN BANNER DROPS An online campaign from 400+1 to support Black survivors of sexual harm. #WeMustHealOurselves also seeks to inform locals about holding elected officials responsible. Thursdays, 8-10am Online Form. Free. www.fourhundredandone.com/wemusthealourselves.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN’S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources, with a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

AUSTIN IMPACT ACCELERATOR INFO SESSION An info session on the Austin Impact Accelerator and how local businesses – and interested parties – can participate. 3:30-4:30pm. Impact Hub, 411 W. Monroe. Free with RSVP.

2019 WALK TALL BENEFIT A night devoted to raising funds to help children from around the world travel to Austin for corrective spine surgery. 6-8pm. 77 Degrees Rooftop Bar, 11500 E. Rock Rose Ave, 512/589-2925. $40 ($50 at the door). www.spinehope.org.

LET’S TALK PUBLIC DEFENSE! A conversation regarding a potential Public Defender Office in Travis County. 6-8pm. Grassroots Leadership, 3121 E. 12th St., 512/499-8111. Free. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY: AN EVENING WITH ANTHONY GRAVES The death row exoneree shares his story and opportunities to support death penalty reform. (Guest list is currently full, but those interested should reach out for waitlist spots.) 6-7:30pm. 902 E. Fifth. www.aclutx.org.

DON’T BE FUELISH: THE FUTURE OF PASSENGER VEHICLES IN TEXAS Janelle London leads a presentation on what it’ll take to end the gasoline era. 6:30-8pm. Jewish Community Association of Austin, 7300 Hart, 512/735-8000. Free, but RSVP. www.austinev.org.

Friday 26

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For Spanish-speaking parents and caregivers. 9am. CommUnity Care, 1210 W. Braker. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MEET THE CANDIDATES Rundberg residents are invited to meet and submit questions to top candidates for Community Engagement Specialist – a position created to specifically address neighborhood needs. 6-7:45pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg. Darrell.Barnett@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 27

TIRE RACK STREET SURVIVAL TEEN DRIVING SCHOOL Program for licensed student drivers to learn accident prevention through classroom session and hands-on lessons. 8am-5:30pm. Public Safety Training Center at Austin Community College, 4675 FM 1626, Kyle. $95. www.streetsurvival.org.

NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY Residents can dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs at participating Travis County Constable offices. This service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. 10am-2pm. Constable Pct. 1: 4717 Heflin #127; Constable Pct. 2: 10409 Burnet Rd. #150 & 2 Club Estates, the Hills; Constable Pct. 3: 8656 Hwy. 71 W. #132; Constable Pct. 4: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. #1100; Constable Pct. 5, 1003 Guadalupe. takebackday.dea.gov.

LET'S MAKE DRAKE! The Trail Foundation and PARD invite you to share your vision for Butler Trail and the area known as Drake Bridge Commons. 10am-1pm. Butler Trail at Drake Bridge. www.drakebridge.org.

TIRE TAKE-BACK DAY Recycle spare tires in an effort to aid mosquito control and prevention – who knew abandoned tires are breeding grounds for the bloodsuckers?! Prescription drugs will also be collected as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back. Numerous locations; see website for all. 10am-2pm. Austin Resource Recovery. www.austintexas.gov.

13TH ANNUAL DÍA DE LA FAMILIA FESTIVAL ACC hosts an Interactive and family-friendly day to support Latinx families in Central Texas. 11am-2pm. Austin Community College Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove, 512-223-6360. Free. ysanche1@austincc.edu, www.austincc.edu.

DÍA DE LA FAMILIA AT ACC A bilingual, multicultural event celebrating the community and providing important resources and information about ACC. College staff will be present to answer questions about the enrollment process, financial aid, and adult education including the ESL/ESOL and GED programs. 11am-2pm. Austin Community College Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove, 512/223-7837. Free. www.austincc.edu.

EARTH DAY EVENT Celebrate the Earth with live music, food, and dancing by Danza Azteca Taxacaylotl! Sat.-Sun, APril 27-28, 11am-7pm Community Gardens, 1067 Hwy. 71 W., Bastrop. Free. www.shenourishes.com.

SURVIVOR HEARTS AND COMMUNITY CELEBRATION Honor survivors of sexual assault and allies through artistic expression. Noon-3pm. Space 24 Twenty, 2420 Guadalupe, 512/472-1621. Free. www.taasa.org.

K-9S SAVING CANINES FUNDRAISER Donate some dog treats for a chance to meet one of APD's K-9s. Dogs looking for forever homes will also be available. Noon-3pm. 4101 S. Industrial Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

LILITH FUND BOWL-A-THON CELEBRATION Help make sure all Texans have access to safe abortion care by raising funds with like-minded bowlers. Sign up to play or walk in and donate! 1-4pm. Dart Bowl, 5700 Grover, 512/452-2518. $20 donation. www.dartbowl.com.

EARTH STRIKE AUSTIN March to support policies focused on minimizing climate change and raising awareness. 1-5pm. Republic Square to the Capitol. www.earth-strike.com.

BERNIE 2020 ORGANIZING AUSTIN KICKOFF A meetup for Bernie supporters. 5-7pm. Whip In, 1950 S. I-35, 512/442-5337. Free. www.fb.com/austinforberniesanders.

BLACK BOY JOY An Austin Justice Production featuring local talent from boys and men of color across Central Texas. 6pm. King Seabrook Chapel, 900 Chicon. www.austinjustice.org.

Sunday 28

EARTH DAY EVENT Celebrate the Earth with live music, food, and dancing by Danza Azteca Taxacaylotl! Sat.-Sun, APril 27-28, 11am-7pm Community Gardens, 1067 Hwy. 71 W., Bastrop. Free. www.shenourishes.com.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS FORUM Join state Rep. Vikki Goodwin for an update on the current Lege session and her first term in office. Noon-1pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/496-2629. Free. lelmore@austincc.edu.

BEYOND THE FRONTLINES Alexandra Dols' doc follows psychiatrist and author Dr. Samah Jabr across Palestine in a journey that examines the effects of living in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Dols and Dr. Jabr will be in attendance for an in-depth discussion and Q&A. 1-4pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. Free, but donations encouraged. www.staopen.com.

Monday 29

SAFE JOB FAIR Interested in working with survivors of violence and kids in need? SAFE is hiring for a handful of jobs and you can learn more here. 9am-3pm. SAFE Alliance, 1401 Grove Blvd., 512/267-7233. free. www.safeaustin.org.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE 2020 BUDGET A discussion with Central Health about bettering health care for more people living in Travis County. Spanish interpretation services available. (Email for other language needs.) 6:30-8pm. Central Health, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. communications@centralhealth.net, www.centralhealth.net.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL This month the Austin Democratic Socialists of America invite you to discuss socialist history and the populist and socialist movement in America. 6:30-8:30pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

COMMISSION ON IMMIGRANT AFFAIRS SPECIAL MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 30

HOW YOUR BUSINESS CAN USE THE INTERNET TO GET CUSTOMERS A class hosted by SCORE Austin with LocalU. 9am-4pm. J.J. Pickle Research Campus, Commons Center, 10100 Burnet Rd.. $89+. www.austin.score.org.

REILLY ELEMENTARY RIBBON CUTTING A ceremony to celebrate the new pocket park and two-way protected bikeway for Reilly students. 10am. Reilly Elementary School, 405 Denson. www.austintexas.gov.

ABRAHAM CRUZVILLEGAS: HI HOW ARE YOU, GONZO? Front Steps – the managers of Austin’s Downtown shelter for the homeless – hosts an activation and discussion using discarded and found materials from the sidewalks around the shelter to better address homelessness in Austin. Noon-1pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress, 512/453-5312. Free. info@thecontemporaryaustin.org, www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

AIRPORT RENTAL CAR SUPPLIER DIVERSITY OUTREACH EVENT Small-business owners are invited to learn about opportunities to work with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. 4-6pm. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 3600 Presidential, 512/369-6600. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TXLEGE POSTCARD PARTY Join the ACLU to urge local lawmakers to support civil rights. 5-7pm. Oddwood Ales, 3108 Manor Rd., 512/220-0612. www.aclutx.org.

PROJECT PUBLIC MEETING: COUNTRY CLUB CREEK TRAIL An update on creek trail improvements – running Elmont to Oltorf – courtesy of the 2016 Mobility Bond. Can’t drop by? Visit the Country Club Creek Trail website April 30-May 14 to learn about the updates and share your comments online. 5:30-7:30pm. HI Austin, 2200 S. Lakeshore Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov.

[RE]VERSE PITCH: FINALIST EVENT Finalists will share their plans for creating a sustainable social enterprise and compete for the Innovation Prize. RSVPs are requested. 6-8pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor. Free. info@austinyoungchamber.org, www.reversepitch.org.

AURA GENERAL BODY MEETING Local urbanist group will discuss the now-adopted Strategic Mobility Plan, development code reform, and more. 6:30pm. Opa! Coffee & Wine Bar, 2050 S. Lamar, 512/326-8742. www.aura-atx.org.

Wednesday 1

AARC MASTER PLAN: FINAL COMMUNITY MEETING Austin Parks and Recreation Department will share the proposed concept of the future AARC. 6-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov.

IMAGINE AUSTIN SPEAKER SERIES: REAL SOLUTIONS THAT ARE ENDING HOMELESSNESS Leaders in the fight to end homelessness discuss Austin and Houston projects that are working to address the issue. 7pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MAY DAY! TEACHERS' STRIKES WITH ERIC BLANC Join education and labor orgs on International Workers' Day to discuss teacher strikes and working-class politics. 7-9pm. Texas AFL-CIO, 1106 Lavaca #200. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

Thursday 2

#WEMUSTHEALOURSELVES AUSTIN BANNER DROPS An online campaign from 400+1 to support Black survivors of sexual harm. #WeMustHealOurselves also seeks to inform locals about holding elected officials responsible. Thursdays, 8-10am Online Form. Free. www.fourhundredandone.com/wemusthealourselves.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

UT CENTER FOR MEDIA ENGAGEMENT & MEDIA ETHICS INITIATIVE PRESENT: WEATHER MEDIA IN THE PUBLIC SPHERE A deep dive into weather journalism, its history in media, and its importance to human interaction. 1:30-3pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. Free. sstroud@austin.utexas.edu, www.mediaethicsinitiative.org.

VISIT AUSTIN TOURISM & HOSPITALITY CAREER FAIR Job seekers are invited to meet with employers looking to fill numerous positions from entry-level to professional, full and part time. 2:30-6pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. events@visitaustin.org, www.palmereventscenter.com.

SALLY HERNANDEZ CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Supporters of Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez are invited to join her for her 2020 campaign kickoff and fundraiser. 5:30pm. El Mercado, 1302 S. First, 512/447-7445. $25. www.vote4sally.com.

OUR PARKS, OUR FUTURE COMMUNITY MEETING Help PARD prioritize investments for parks, facilities, and recreational programming over next 10 years by offering input. 6-8pm. South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Manchaca Rd., 512/974-9478. www.austintexas.gov.

DARK MONEY A documentary on the influence of corporate money on elections and elected officials. A discussion will follow. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons provided by the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Aquatic Division. Online. $57-$66. www.austintexas.gov.