News

Rep. Jeff Leach Plays Both Sides With Abortion Ban Bill

By Mary Tuma, Fri., April 19, 2019

Rep. Jeff Leach
Rep. Jeff Leach

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, chaired last week's public hearing on HB 896, a no-exceptions abortion ban whose supporters openly relished the prospect of women facing the death penalty, but after the hours-long affair released a statement saying he could "not in good conscience" advance the bill out of committee. Rep. Jessica Farrar, D-Houston, stated the obvious on social media: "Why hear such a bill in the first place? Because the bill's supporters 'needed to be heard'? What happened to leaders who strive to inform the people instead of reacting to and validating misinformation?" Leach co-sponsored a nearly identical bill last session.

"To set the record straight, Chairman Leach is falsely trying to position himself as somehow both a champion for anti-abortion extremists and a champion for women," wrote a coalition of groups including the Texas Freedom Network, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, the Lilith Fund, and Prog­ress Texas. "It was a stunningly irresponsible decision for the chair of a legislative committee to hear such an extreme bill – especially one he had no intention of allowing to pass." Meanwhile, Leach's HB 16 "born alive" bill, Texas' response to the absurd anti-choice panic over nonexistent "infanticides," passed the full House with a few Democratic votes and many abstentions. "The aim of HB 16 is clear: further stigmatize abortion, misinform the public, intimidate physicians, and interfere with a woman's medical care," said Rep. Donna How­ard, D-Austin, on the floor. "It does absolutely nothing to improve health care. To debate this bill or try to amend it would legitimize its false narrative. As a nurse, I'm insulted by the implication that I or any other nurse or doctor would not do any and everything in our power to care for a distressed human being."

HB 16 now moves to the Senate.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Mary Tuma
Ken Paxton Puts the Brakes on Federal Inquiry Into Debunked Voter Fraud Claims
Ken Paxton Puts the Brakes on Federal Inquiry Into Debunked Voter Fraud Claims
A.G. tells Congress to wait in line

April 19, 2019

Lege Lines: School Finance Bill Passes House With Flying Colors
Lege Lines: School Finance Bill Passes House With Flying Colors
Stickland only holdout on ambitious “Texas Plan” finance bill

April 12, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Weird Homes Tour 2019
Avey Tare
at Antone's Nightclub
Generative Art Project: James Pricer's Brain Brushes at Generative Art Project
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  