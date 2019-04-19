State of the City: No regular City Council meeting this week – Mayor Steve Adler's "State of the City" address took place Wednesday evening at City Hall – and the next is Thursday, April 25, when in agenda theory Council could take action on the next phase of the land use code revision, aka "CodeCronk."

Transphobia Hits Home: A UT freshman has lost his three-year Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship after President Trump's transgender military ban went into effect on Friday, April 12. Map Pesqueira, the trans man pursuing a Radio/TV/Film degree, created a GoFundMe to help pay for his sophomore year without the Army scholarship. To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/lgbt-college-student-lost-us-army-scholarhip.

Health Map Expansion: Central Health announced the April expansion of its Medical Access Program to "MAP BASIC," for uninsured Travis County residents at or below 200% of the federal poverty line – above the current MAP eligibility level (at or below 100%). More than 1,000 people have already enrolled. For more info on either program call: 512/978-8130.

Jail the Stranger: Trump consigliere (aka Attorney General) William Barr ordered bail be withheld from asylum seekers awaiting review of their credible claims of fear of persecution or torture – meaning they could wait months or years in jail for a hearing. Advocates say they will challenge the new policy, scheduled to take effect in 90 days.

Testing the Backlog: State Rep. Victoria Neave's wide-reaching bill to address the state's massive rape kit backlog passed the House unanimously Tuesday. House Bill 8 – which creates new, enforceable time limits for transporting and testing rape kits; pauses statutes of limitations; and dedicates $40 million to the Department of Public Safety's crime lab to run additional testing – will now head to the Senate, where it's expected to see the same bipartisan support.

Austin FC Charity: Anthony Precourt of Precourt Sports Venture is putting his money where his mouth is by providing a $1 million seed grant to fund the 4ATX Foundation, the charitable arm of Austin's soon-to-be professional soccer team. 4ATX will focus on health and wellness initiatives, with a bent toward soccer-related causes, specifically those pertaining to participation and access to the game. A community-selected board of directors is forthcoming.