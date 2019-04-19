News

Headlines

Fri., April 19, 2019


Three members of Extinction Rebellion ATX, a civil resistance group, were arrested Monday after gluing themselves to the front door of Chase Bank on West Sixth Street during a planned protest. The group's action was part of a multi-city movement to demand JPMorgan Chase divest from the fossil fuel industry. (Photo by John Anderson)

State of the City: No regular City Council meeting this week – Mayor Steve Adler's "State of the City" address took place Wednesday evening at City Hall – and the next is Thursday, April 25, when in agenda theory Council could take action on the next phase of the land use code revision, aka "CodeCronk."

Transphobia Hits Home: A UT freshman has lost his three-year Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship after President Trump's transgender military ban went into effect on Friday, April 12. Map Pesqueira, the trans man pursuing a Radio/TV/Film degree, created a GoFundMe to help pay for his sophomore year without the Army scholarship. To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/lgbt-college-student-lost-us-army-scholarhip.

Health Map Expansion: Central Health announced the April expansion of its Medical Access Program to "MAP BASIC," for uninsured Travis County residents at or below 200% of the federal poverty line – above the current MAP eligibility level (at or below 100%). More than 1,000 people have already enrolled. For more info on either program call: 512/978-8130.

Jail the Stranger: Trump consigliere (aka Attorney General) William Barr ordered bail be withheld from asylum seekers awaiting review of their credible claims of fear of persecution or torture – meaning they could wait months or years in jail for a hearing. Advocates say they will challenge the new policy, scheduled to take effect in 90 days.

Testing the Backlog: State Rep. Victoria Neave's wide-reaching bill to address the state's massive rape kit backlog passed the House unanimously Tuesday. House Bill 8 – which creates new, enforceable time limits for transporting and testing rape kits; pauses statutes of limitations; and dedicates $40 million to the Department of Public Safety's crime lab to run additional testing – will now head to the Senate, where it's expected to see the same bipartisan support.

Austin FC Charity: Anthony Precourt of Precourt Sports Venture is putting his money where his mouth is by providing a $1 million seed grant to fund the 4ATX Foundation, the charitable arm of Austin's soon-to-be professional soccer team. 4ATX will focus on health and wellness initiatives, with a bent toward soccer-related causes, specifically those pertaining to participation and access to the game. A community-selected board of directors is forthcoming.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

