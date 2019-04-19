Civics 101

Thursday 18

TPIF 2019 GRANTS PROGRAM ANNOUNCEMENT Texas Pride Impact Funds is seeking requests for proposal from Texas-based nonprofits supporting the Lone Star State’s LGBTQmmunity. Grants will be awarded to organizations working to inspire, support, or enrich queer lives. Deadline to Submit: Friday, May 10, 5pm grants@txpif.org, www.txpif.org.

#WEMUSTHEALOURSELVES AUSTIN BANNER DROPS An online campaign from 400+1 to support Black survivors of sexual harm. #WeMustHealOurselves also seeks to inform locals about holding elected officials responsible. Thursdays, 8-10am Online Form. Free. www.fourhundredandone.com/wemusthealourselves.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Nitakuwa Barrett discusses current programming and community efforts of the Department of Population Health. 9am. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/472-8818. nitakuwa.barrett@austin.utexas.edu, www.dellmed.utexas.edu.

HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING See agenda for details. 10:30am. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

DIALOGUE AND LUNCHEON WITH GRASSROOTS LEADERSHIP A conversation about the org’s work fighting for decarceration, including immigration detention. 11:30am-1pm. UT Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-5151. Free. seliason@law.utexas.edu, www.grassrootsleadership.org.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING CORPORATION MEETING See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN AREA COMPREHENSIVE HIV PLANNING COUNCIL: ALLOCATIONS COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

STEINER RANCH AREA EVACUATION ROUTE DESIGN OPEN HOUSE Learn about the capital improvement project created to provide an evacuation route out of the Steiner Ranch area neighborhoods. Come and go as you please; staff will be on-site to answer questions. 6-8pm. Canyon Ridge Middle School, 12601 Country Trails Ln. Free. www.traviscountytx.gov.

ELECTION FOR EAST AUSTIN REPRESENTATIVE FOR AUSTIN DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION Austin community leaders are invited to nominate advisers for the city’s Community Development Commission. 6pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. www.austintexas.gov.

BEING TRANS/GNC & NAVIGATING SEXUAL HEALTH SERVICES The Q hosts conversations on trans sexual health access and free testing in honor of National Transgender HIV Testing Day. 6:30-9pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14, 512/600-8378. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

Friday 19

COMMISSION ON SENIORS SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

DOCUMENT SHREDDING AT FROST BANK Have sensitive documents shredded, with service provided by Shred-It. 11am-2pm. Frost Bank, 111 E. Anderson. Free. chorn@cegroupinc.net.

Saturday 20

IRRIGATION CONTROLLERS 101 Learn how to save water and money by better understanding how controllers work and taking advantage of hidden features. 10am-Noon. Austin Water, 625 E. 10th St., 512/974-3517. Free. wwip@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN WEIRD HOMES TOUR 2019 This year's tour features several new additions to the usual stellar lineup of Austin residences that are sure to blow your mind and maybe – careful, now! – inspire a frenzy of creative remodeling of your own dwelling. Founders Chelle and David Neff may have been busy with that recent book of theirs, and with launching successful Weird Homes tours in Houston, New Orleans, Detroit, Portland, and L.A., sure … but they haven't been slacking on gearing up our own version to make the 2019 Austin tour the best yet. (Tell you what, citizen – you know you wanna get a peep at The Keep.) Recommended. 10am-6pm. $35-400. www.weirdhomestour.com.

LIFEGUARD HIRING EVENT Wannabe lifeguards, swim instructors, swim coaches, or pool cashiers are invited to complete an application, interview, and register for the required training at this event. 11am-1pm. Givens Recreation Center, 3811 E. 12th, 512/974-9330. Free. www.lifeguardaustin.com.

FIX-IT PARTNER CLINIC: CLOTHING REPAIR Bring your worn-down clothing to learn about hands-on repair with Austin Fiber Artists and Financial Fitness Greater Austin. 1:30-3:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. Free. president@austinfiberartists.org, www.austintexas.gov.

LIFEGUARD HIRING EVENT Wannabe lifeguards, swim instructors, swim coaches, or pool cashiers are invited to complete an application, interview, and register for the required training at this event. 2-4pm. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, 512/974-9330. Free. www.lifeguardaustin.com.

Sunday 21

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

Monday 22

FY 20 BUDGET CLINIC Schedule a 30-minute, one-on-one consultation with the Cultural Arts Funding Program to discuss Cultural Arts Funding applications. 5-8pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN AREA COMPREHENSIVE HIV PLANNING COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 23

SAFEMEN FORUM The second annual forum on how men can help break the cycle of violence and create safe and healthy workplaces, homes, and communities. 9-11:30am. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. Free. www.safeaustin.org/safemenforum.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business or reevaluate a growing one. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

UNIVERSAL RECYCLING ORDINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING Part of the Zero Waste Advisory Commission. See agenda for details. 10:30am-12:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. www.austintexas.gov.

OPEN HOUSE: GUADALUPE AND LAVACA TRANSIT IMPROVEMENTS An open house to learn about planned construction and improvements from Austin Transportation, Capital Metro, and the Corridor Program Office. 4:30-6:30pm. Cambridge Tower, 1801 Lavaca, 512/478-7218. www.austintexas.gov.

LGBTQ QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 24

EQUITY OFFICE’S FIRST EQUITY GRANT AWARDS CEREMONY The city will recognize people and businesses creating equity in the Austin community. 10am-Noon. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn your food scraps and lawn clippings into fertilizer through a home composting system. 6pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 25

WHEATSVILLE CELEBRATES NEW METRORAPID LINE AT GUADALUPE STORE 7:30am-7pm. Wheatsville Food Co-op. free. wheatsville@breadandbutterpr.com, https://wheatsville.coop/.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN’S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources, with a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

2019 WALK TALL BENEFIT A night devoted to raising funds to help children from around the world travel to Austin for corrective spine surgery. 6-8pm. 77 Degrees Rooftop Bar, 11500 E. Rock Rose Ave, 512/589-2925. $40 ($50 at the door). www.spinehope.org.

LET’S TALK PUBLIC DEFENSE! A conversation regarding a potential Public Defender Office in Travis County. 6-8pm. Grassroots Leadership, 2301 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/499-8111. Free. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

DON’T BE FUELISH: THE FUTURE OF PASSENGER VEHICLES IN TEXAS Janelle London leads a presentation on what it’ll take to end the gasoline era. 6:30-8pm. Jewish Community Association of Austin, 7300 Hart, 512/735-8000. Free, but RSVP. www.austinev.org.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons provided by the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Aquatic Division. Online. $57-$66. www.austintexas.gov.