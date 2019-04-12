Civics 101

Thursday 11

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING FOR AUSTIN STRATEGIC MOBILITY PLAN Residents are invited to share their thoughts with Council members regarding the proposed Austin Strategic Mobility Plan. Thu., April 11, time to be determined City Hall, 301 W. Second. asmp@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

TPIF 2019 GRANTS PROGRAM ANNOUNCEMENT Texas Pride Impact Funds is seeking requests for proposal from Texas-based nonprofits supporting the Lone Star State’s LGBTQmmunity. Grants will be awarded to organizations working to inspire, support, or enrich queer lives. Deadline to Submit: Friday, May 10, 5pm grants@txpif.org, www.txpif.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD TEXAS LOBBY DAY Rally for reproductive rights and talk to legislators about the top issues impacting health care. 10am-6pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.pptexasvotes.org.

CADW MEETING Join the Capital Area Democratic Women and their special guest, Margaret Moore. 11:45am-1pm. El Mercado, 1302 S. First, 512/447-7445. www.cadw.org.

MEXICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER ADVISORY BOARD: SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., 512/974-3772. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 12

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD: SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 7:30am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

ACC INFORMATION SESSIONS ON RN-TO-BSN PROGRAM Get your questions answered about Austin City College’s RN-to-BSN bachelor’s degree program. 3-4:30pm. ACC Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free. www.austincc.edu.

Saturday 13

LBJ LIBRARY: MOTOWN GRAND OPENING In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Motown Records, the LBJ Presidential Library presents a new exhibition highlighting all facets (music, culture, and politics) of the biggest sounds in soul in the 1960s. Opening day begins with Motown-themed Yoga on the LBJ Plaza, followed by performances by the Matchmakers and a mid-day intermission for free slices of Detroit-style pizza from Via 313. The afternoon closes with free Longhorn City Limits concerts on the lawn, right before the football game at nearby DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Opening: Sat., April 13, 9am LBJ Library & Museum, 2313 Red River, 512/721-0200. $3-10. www.lbjlibrary.org.

AUSTIN SOIL KITCHEN Austin Resource Recovery’s Brownfields Revitalization Office offers free soil screenings to help gardeners grow successful and healthy crops. Sat., April 13, 9am-2pm; Sun., April 14, 9am-noon Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzales, 512/472-7142. Free. www.austinsoilkitchen.com.

BLUE ACTION DEMS SPRING SERVICE PROJECT Volunteer with Blue Action Democrats for Keep Austin Beautiful Day. 9-11:30am. Stephenson Nature Preserve, 7501 Longview Rd. Free. www.blueactiondems.com.

AUSTIN ISD PRE-K ENROLLMENT FAIR Families are invited to learn about AISD’s available pre-K programs for 3- to 4-year-olds. 9am-1pm. Sanchez Elementary School, 73 San Marcos, 512/414-7735. earlychildhood@austinisd.org, www.austinisd.org/early-childhood/prek.

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chicken-keeping and composting methods go hand in hand. 10-11am. SFC Farmers' Market at Sunset Valley, Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/236-0074. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn food scraps and lawn clippings into nutrient-rich fertilizer for plants, gardens, or lawns through a home composting system. You’ll qualify for a rebate, too. 11:30am-12:30pm. SFC Farmers' Market at Sunset Valley, Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/236-0074. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 20 CORE FUNDING APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the application for OS, PSI, PSII, and PSIII. (Note: Applications are currently open only to returning FY 19 Core Contractors.) Noon-1pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7854. Free. annemarie.mckaskle@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

EARTH DAY AUSTIN The largest sustainability event in Central Texas, Earth Day Austin includes a rock-climbing wall, community justice hub, kids' yoga, live music, vegetarian food vendors, and many, many opportunities to learn about doing better by Mother Earth. Noon-6pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.earthdayaustin.com.

DELAYED: KEEP AUSTIN BEAUTIFUL DAY

UPDATE: Currently, most Saturday Projects have been delayed to a 1pm start time for volunteer safety. Clean Lady Bird Lake Waterway projects are canceled, as is the after party at Givens Park. Check Keep Austin Beautiful’s website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, for updates.

Be one of 3,000 local volunteers helping to plant trees, build gardens, and pick up litter at over 100 projects throughout the city to keep our green spaces green and waterways clean! Presented by Samsung Austin Semiconductor.

1-3pm.

STILLNESS ROUTINE WORKSHOP FOR CHANGE AGENTS + ACTIVISTS Amira Glickman hosts two hours on self-discipline, willpower, commitment, and community. 1-3pm. Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $30 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

FY 20 CULTURAL HERITAGE FESTIVALS APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to fill out the application, along with information about program eligibility requirements and the contracting process. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. 1-2pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7854. Free. annemarie.mckaskle@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

SLAUGHTER LANE CORRIDOR PUBLIC OFFICE HOURS Learn about improvement plans – including mobility and safety concerns – for Slaughter between FM 1826 and Bluff Springs Road. 1:30-4:30pm. Circle C Community Center, 7817 La Crosse Ave. www.austintexas.gov.

AMPLIFIED SOUND COMPATIBILITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING See the city's Economic Development Department’s Music & Entertainment Division draft recommendations for Amplified Sound Impact and provide input. 1:30-3:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.speakupaustin.org.

Sunday 14

AUSTIN SOIL KITCHEN Austin Resource Recovery’s Brownfields Revitalization Office offers free soil screenings to help gardeners grow successful and healthy crops. Sat., April 13, 9am-2pm; Sun., April 14, 9am-noon Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, 2608 Gonzales, 512/472-7142. Free. www.austinsoilkitchen.com.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Free course for expecting parents and caregivers. 9am. St. David’s Medical Office Building, 3000 N. I-35. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

UNDETERRED Join the local branch of the Democratic Socialists of America for the only Austin screening of Eva Lewis’ documentary Undeterred, about the realities of immigration and U.S. Customs & Border Patrol. 4-7pm. Space12, 3121 E. 12th, 512/524-7128. www.austindsa.org.

Monday 15

BLACK MAMAS ATX LEGISLATIVE DAY Meet with policymakers about reducing the morbidity and mortality rate for black mothers in Texas. 11am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/blackmamasatx.

“END GAME” DOCUMENTARY SCREENING AND CONVERSATION ON END-OF-LIFE PLANNING Screening of documentary that looks into how medical professionals and patients cope with death followed by discussion panel. 6-8:20pm. Dell Medical School at The University of Texas Health Learning Building (HLB) Auditorium, 1501 Red River Street, 78712. Free. shahreen.abedin@austin.utexas.edu, www.dellmed.utexas.edu.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: SENDERO HEALTH PLANS An update on Sendero’s progress toward goals and benchmarks, and what to expect in the near future. 6:30-8pm. Central Health, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

ADL AUSTIN AND BRAVE COMMUNITIES’ CONVERSATION ON DACA/DREAMERS A panel discussion (featuring Austin City Council Member Greg Casar and other community leaders) on the current state of affairs for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and DREAMers – both in Texas and nationally. Q&A to follow. 6:30-8:30pm. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, Rm. 8500, 3401 Webberville Rd.. Free. www.austincc.edu.

Tuesday 16

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business (or reevaluate a growing one). 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

ALI ABUNIMAH AT UT Journalist and author Ali Abunimah will discuss the current Palestinian movement and overcoming Zionist repression. 6:30-8pm. UT Student Activity Center, 2201 Speedway, 512/232-0818. Free. www.fb.com/pscatx.

Wednesday 17

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. Third Wednesdays, 9am Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the City’s development process to help business owners identify what’s relevant and learn to efficiently navigate the process. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

OAKWOOD CEMETERY CHAPEL PROGRAMMING COMMUNITY MEETING Share your thoughts with PARD about possible future programming at Oakwood Cemetery Chapel. 5-7pm. Oakwood Cemetery, 1601 Navasota, 512/478-7152. www.austintexas.gov.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 18

#WEMUSTHEALOURSELVES AUSTIN BANNER DROPS An online campaign from 400+1 to support Black survivors of sexual harm. #WeMustHealOurselves also seeks to inform locals about holding elected officials responsible. Thursdays, 8-10am Online Form. Free. www.fourhundredandone.com/wemusthealourselves.

BEING TRANS/GNC & NAVIGATING SEXUAL HEALTH SERVICES The Q hosts conversations on trans sexual health access and free testing in honor of National Transgender HIV Testing Day. 6:30-9pm. The Q Austin, 1023 Springdale, Bldg. 14, 512/600-8378. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

Ongoing

REGISTRATION OPEN FOR SUMMER SWIM LESSONS Swim lessons provided by the City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Aquatic Division. Online. $57-$66. www.austintexas.gov.