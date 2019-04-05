News

Timeline Set for APD Audit

Review of sex assault cases to kick off this fall

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., April 5, 2019

Spencer Cronk
Spencer Cronk (Photo by John Anderson)

City Manager Spencer Cronk will start accepting proposals April 8 to select a consultant to conduct a comprehensive seven-year audit of Austin Police Department's sexual assault cases, his assistant Joe Silva told the Public Safety Commission at its April 1 meeting. The audit, ordered by City Council in January, will focus only on adult cases – with survivors 17 years or older – as recommended by the city's Commission for Women, who Silva said feels confident that APD's Child Abuse Unit, which handles cases with younger survivors, is well supported. Silva says Cronk hopes to recommend a contract to Council during "one of their August meetings." Outgoing PSC chair Rebecca Webber and commis­sioners Rebecca Bernhardt and Rebecca Gonzales will form a working group to monitor progress on the audit, as specified in the Council resolution.

