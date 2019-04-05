News

“Sincere” Bigotry at the Senate

Religious-refusal bill moves to the house

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., April 5, 2019

Sen. Charles Perry
Sen. Charles Perry (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Senate Bill 17, the sweeping "religious refusal" bill by Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, won approval from his colleagues Tuesday, April 2, on a 19-12 party-line vote, and now heads to the House. The bill allows any professionals licensed by the state of Texas – from doctors to mold assessors – freedom to discriminate based on their "sincerely held" religious beliefs. Before passage, Perry amended his bill to exempt all first responders; two Democratic amendments to include specific language to protect sexual orientation and gender identity (by Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio) and to require those who exercise their right to refuse to inform their licensing agency (by Sen. José Rodríguez, D-El Paso) failed, again by a 19-12 vote.

