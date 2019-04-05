News

Disappointment After Public Forum on Riverside Mega-Redevelopment

Nobody goes home happy after meeting hits a wall

By Michael King, Fri., April 5, 2019

Riverside Drive near where it intersects with Pleasant Valley Road
Riverside Drive near where it intersects with Pleasant Valley Road (Photo by John Anderson)

On Wednesday, March 27, Austin city planning and engineering staff hosted a "community meeting" at the Carver Museum to discuss the major redevelopment proposed for Riverside Drive at South Pleasant Valley Road – the latest step in what promises to be an extended lead-up to City Council consideration. The Presidium Group project would in stages demolish and replace the Ballpark and Quad West apartment complexes currently on the 97-acre site – about 1,300 units currently rented mostly to students. Over a buildout that could take 20 years, the project as proposed would include roughly 4,700 multifamily units, 600 hotel rooms, and major office and commercial space. (The precise plans would depend on "density bonus" arrangements with the city – greater height in return for income-restricted affordable housing.)

Following a delay imposed by protesters from Defend Our Hoodz (and a handful of arrests), staff described the outlines of the project. On the north, where Lakeshore Boulevard ends at Pleasant Valley, the developers would be required (under the East Riverside Corridor regulating plan) to extend the roadway on an existing city right-of-way through the south end of Guerrero Park – including, said transportation engineer Upal Barua, an 11,000 sq. ft. "sliver" of parkland.

Following the presentations, the dozen or so audience members who commented were unanimous in their opposition to the entire proposal. Potential displacement of the current residents was the predominant argument, with some contending that students or working-class residents would be displaced by "tech nerds" working at the Oracle campus nearby. The parkland issue also generated steam, with some opponents calling it a land grab for private profit. They were also unpersuaded by Barua's insistence that the slice of parkland was necessary for the safety of the planned roadway. Recreational users of Guerrero (disc golfers and bicyclists) were concerned that the roadway will interfere with park use.

In short, there was little meeting of the minds over the project, which will now wend its way to the Parks Board, Planning Commission, and perhaps additional review before it eventually arrives at Council. Staff review continues, and the next formal public hearing is not yet scheduled. More information on the East Riverside Corridor Master Plan is available on the city's web site.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More East Riverside Corridor
New Urbanism Comes to East Riverside
New Urbanism Comes to East Riverside
Tranforming car-heavy Riverside into a pedestrian-friendly place to live and work

Katherine Gregor, July 3, 2009

More by Michael King
UT Releases Convention Center Study
Convention Center Study
Council to consider “alternative futures” for Southeast Downtown

April 1, 2019

Meeting Highlights Opposition to Riverside Development
Meeting Highlights Opposition to Riverside Development
Audience decries the "sham" public hearing and many aspects of the plan

March 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

East Riverside Drive, East Riverside Corridor, Presidium Group, Defend Our Hoodz, Catalyst, Ballpark, Quad West, Roy Guerrero Park, Oracle

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Terrible, Thanks For Asking: The Podcast
Stateside At The Paramount
Cantos y Cuentos: An Evening With Tish Hinojosa and Lourdes Pérez at LLILAS Benson Latin American Studies and Collections, 2300 Red River
The Man Who Knew Too Much at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  