Disappointment After Public Forum on Riverside Mega-Redevelopment

On Wednesday, March 27, Austin city planning and engineering staff hosted a "community meeting" at the Carver Museum to discuss the major redevelopment proposed for Riverside Drive at South Pleasant Valley Road – the latest step in what promises to be an extended lead-up to City Council consideration. The Presidium Group project would in stages demolish and replace the Ballpark and Quad West apartment complexes currently on the 97-acre site – about 1,300 units currently rented mostly to students. Over a buildout that could take 20 years, the project as proposed would include roughly 4,700 multifamily units, 600 hotel rooms, and major office and commercial space. (The precise plans would depend on "density bonus" arrangements with the city – greater height in return for income-restricted affordable housing.)

Following a delay imposed by protesters from Defend Our Hoodz (and a handful of arrests), staff described the outlines of the project. On the north, where Lakeshore Boulevard ends at Pleasant Valley, the developers would be required (under the East Riverside Corridor regulating plan) to extend the roadway on an existing city right-of-way through the south end of Guerrero Park – including, said transportation engineer Upal Barua, an 11,000 sq. ft. "sliver" of parkland.

Following the presentations, the dozen or so audience members who commented were unanimous in their opposition to the entire proposal. Potential displacement of the current residents was the predominant argument, with some contending that students or working-class residents would be displaced by "tech nerds" working at the Oracle campus nearby. The parkland issue also generated steam, with some opponents calling it a land grab for private profit. They were also unpersuaded by Barua's insistence that the slice of parkland was necessary for the safety of the planned roadway. Recreational users of Guerrero (disc golfers and bicyclists) were concerned that the roadway will interfere with park use.

In short, there was little meeting of the minds over the project, which will now wend its way to the Parks Board, Planning Commission, and perhaps additional review before it eventually arrives at Council. Staff review continues, and the next formal public hearing is not yet scheduled. More information on the East Riverside Corridor Master Plan is available on the city's web site.