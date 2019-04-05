Civics 101

Thursday 4

NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK Celebrating the contributions of public health with Austin Public Health, which strives to protect and improve Austinites' health and well-being. April 2-8 www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

SOUTH CENTRAL DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COFFEE WITH A COP An opportunity to chat with local law enforcement. 7:30-8:30am. H-E-B Riverside, 2508 E. Riverside. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ON THE GO A breakfast talk on Cap Metro's Project Connect, the regional transit plan to improve public transit throughout Central Texas. 9-10:30am. HTU Center for Entrepreneurship, 1023 Springdale. Free. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org.

AUSTIN VETERANS JOB FAIR Veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reservists, and military spouses are invited to meet with over 35 employers regarding job recruitment with the support of Google’s new MOS Job Search Tool. 11am-3pm. Frank Erwin Center, 1701 Red River, 512/471-7744. www.recruitmilitary.com.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP Artists, unincorporated arts groups, and art nonprofits interested in applying should attend. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 20 CORE FUNDING APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the application for OS, PSI, PSII, and PSIII application. 6pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

STATEWIDE FAMILY UNITY DAY OF ACTION Texas Reps Mary González and Rafael Anchía, along with other members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the zero-tolerance policy that separated over 2,800 migrant children from their families at the border. The Caucus with Texas Civil Rights Project, RAICES, and other immigrant rights’ organizations will oppose the Trump Administration’s continued manufacturing of a border crisis. 6:30-8pm. 221 W Sixth St.. www.malc.org.

FY 20 CULTURAL HERITAGE FESTIVALS APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the application, program eligibility requirements, and the contracting process. 7pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 5

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WOOD RECLAMATION Community members looking for large pieces of wood for art projects or milling are invited to pick up reclaimed logs. 9am-3pm. PARD Wood Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford Dr. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ANNIE’S LIST 2019 AUSTIN LUNCHEON Join U.S. Representative Sylvia Garcia – one of the first two Latinas to ever represent Texas in Congress – at this fundraiser lunch to help elect more leaders like Congresswoman Garcia, who previously served as a Texas State Senator. Noon-1:15pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $1,500+. www.annieslist.com.

Saturday 6

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

2019 TEDXUTAUSTIN CONFERENCE Entrepreneurs, student leaders, and professors will discuss sustainability and innovation for the future at UT’s second TEDx event. 9am-5:30pm. Engineering Education and Research Center, 2501 Speedway. $30-55. www.tedxutaustin.com.

TEMPO 2-D: TEMPORARY MURAL ART PROGRAM INFORMATION MEETING Artists are invited to learn about applying to AIPP’s temporary mural art program. Murals or 2-dimensional artworks will be selected for 10 sites around Austin. 11am. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LIFEGUARD HIRING EVENT An opportunity for potential lifeguards, swim instructors, coaches, or pool cashiers to complete an application, interview, and register for required training. Sat., April 6, 11am-1pm (Dittmar) & 2-4pm (Montopolis) TIE: Montopolis Recreation Center; Dittmar Recreation Center, Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/974-9330; Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar, 512/974-9330. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP FY 19 Cultural Funding Recipients can learn how to complete the final report. Bringing a laptop or tablet is encouraged. Noon-1pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

POPULISM & ELITISM IN POLITICS TODAY University of Texas professors Sanford Levinson and Kurt Weyland discuss; Dan Eckam moderates. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. www.cg4tx.org.

WALLER CREEK POP-UP PICNIC Join the Waller Creek Conservancy for their annual picnic fundraiser. No black ties required, just music and picnic baskets from your favorite local restaurants (Uchiko, Loro, Home Slice, Sway, etc.) to raise funds and awareness for Downtown’s Waller Creek. 6pm. Palm Park, 601 E. Third, 512/541-3520 x107. Baskets range from $35-150. lhale@wallercreek.org, www.wallercreekpicnic.org.

Sunday 7

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

SOCIAL JUSTICE ACTIVIST MEDITATION A community-centered meditation for empathic change makers with Amira Glickman, Chanelle Glover, Alec Brownridge, Chris Isom, and Jacob Fischer. Email to reserve a spot. First & third Sundays, 10-11:45am Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey, 512/476-2535. $15 suggested donation. amira@sacredreststop.org, www.sacredreststop.org.

BLUE ACTION DEMS APRIL MEETING Join the Dems and special guests Jeremy Smith of Blue Squad and data maven Lauren Pully of the Texas Democratic Party. Bring a notepad (and a friend!). 2-4pm. Travis County Community Center at Oak Hill, 8656-A Hwy. 71 W., Bldg. A, #208. www.blueactiondems.com.

FIX-IT CLINIC Bring your broken items and learn some do-it-together hands-on disassembly, troubleshooting, and repair skills. 2-5pm. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. Free. circulareconomy@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 8

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course on car safety for kids, toddlers, and babies. 9am. CommUnityCare East, 211 Comal St, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST CHARLES BLOW Come for a discussion on current events, the state of journalism, and Bow’s career – including his time writing the memoir Fire Shut Up in My Bones – during the annual Hearst lecture. 3-5pm. Belo Center for New Media, BMC 2.106, 300 W. Dean Keeton. Free. www.utexas.edu.

FY 20 CULTURAL HERITAGE FESTIVALS APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the application. Bringing a laptop or tablet is encouraged. 6-7pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

RBG The post-screening discussion panel will explore Justice Ginsburg's impact on gender equality and the work that needs to be done to continue the fight for progress. All proceeds from ticket sales will support Fund Texas Choice's abortion practical support program. 6:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar, 512/861-7040. $40. www.drafthouse.com/theater/south-lamar.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. 7-8:30pm. AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 9

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

TEXAS ABORTION FUNDS ADVOCACY DAY A training on Lege advocacy followed by meetings with elected officials about the importance of safe abortion access for all Texans. Meals provided. 10am-6pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.teafund.org.

TAXPAYER SEMINAR FOR SMALL BUSINESSES Reps from the Comptroller’s Office will discuss rules, records, reports, remittance and resources, and more required for record keeping. 6-8pm. Workforce Solutions, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ISD COMMUNITY INPUT FOR NEW EQUITY OFFICER Families, staff, and the community are invited to provide feedback on qualifications for AISD’s new equity officer. 6-7:30pm. Travis Early College High School, 1211 E. Oltorf. www.austinisd.org.

OCTAVIO SOLIS READS FROM HIS MEMOIR Prominent Latino playwright shares from Retablos: Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border, a memoir about growing up brown at the U.S./Mexico border. 7-8pm. Malvern Books, 613 W. 29th. Free. www.malvernbooks.com.

Wednesday 10

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FASHION INDUSTRY RESEARCH Learn how industry intelligence, demographic research, and financial benchmarking can help your fashion business get ahead of the proverbial curve. 11:30am-1pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. $25. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CONNECT FORUM CERTIFICATION WORKSHOP Minority business leaders are invited to learn about working in local, state, and federal government contracting. 1:30-3pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

Thursday 11

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center North, 5900 Airport. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-5pm; Sat., 9am-5pm Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 11am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., 11am-4pm; Sat., 9am-4pm LifeWorks East, 835 N. Pleasant Valley Rd.. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD TEXAS LOBBY DAY Rally for reproductive rights and talk to legislators about the top issues impacting health care. 10am-6pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.pptexasvotes.org.

APRIL CADW MEETING 2019 District Attorney Report with special guest Margaret Moore. 11:45am-1pm. El Mercado, 1302 S. First, 512/447-7445. www.cadw.org.