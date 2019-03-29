News

Religious Refusal Bill Prepped to Grant Texans License to Discriminate

"Sincerely held" nonsense at the Senate

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 29, 2019


The sincerely homophobic Charles Perry (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Not with a toilet flush, but with a whimper, the Senate Committee on State Affairs sent a sweeping religious refusal bill to the full Senate Monday evening, March 25, after several hours of testimony from Texas residents, social workers, lawyers, and numerous members of the clergy. Filed by Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, on March 7 and co-authored by senators Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, Senate Bill 17 is a far-reaching religious liberty bill that would give any professional licensed by the state of Texas – including doctors, lawyers, teachers, real estate agents, and even mold assessors – a license to discriminate under the guise of protecting "freedom of speech" regarding "sincerely held" religious beliefs.

Two days later, leaders from the state's business, technology, and tourism industries, united in a coalition dubbed Texas Welcomes All, gathered at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to oppose SB 17 along with 15 other religious refusal bills, as well as legislation that would gut Texas cities' nondiscrimination ordinances protecting LGBTQ residents – including SB 15, the Lege's attack on Austin's paid sick leave rules. Most speakers harkened back to the lasting negative effects of 2017's bathroom bill battle – which cost the state more than $66 million – and warned that bills like SB 17 would continue to harm the state's economy, scare off conventions, and make Texas unattractive to "talented workers [who] have concerns about moving to or staying in a state that pursues discriminatory policies," according to Jackie Padgett of Austin's Silicon Laboratories.

Equality Texas, the state's largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group, has dubbed SB 17 the No. 1 legislative threat to the state's queer and transgender communities this session – though if enacted, it would also affect those who practice different religions, single parents, and women seeking birth control, among others. In a press release sent March 22, EQTX chided Lt. Gov. Dan Patricklast session's champion of the transphobic bathroom bill – for making SB 17 a priority and "expediting it through the legislative process." (The similar House Bill 1035 by Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington, was referred to the House Committee on State Affairs on Feb. 26 but has not yet been granted a hearing.)

Monday's public hearing highlighted a clause in SB 17 prohibiting medical providers from withholding care that would "prevent death or imminent serious bodily injury." Supporters, including Perry, insisted this ensures life-saving care would not be denied, but could not define what exactly constitutes "life-saving care." Ash Hall, Austin Democratic precinct chair and LGBTQ policy expert, told the committee about a serious brush with depression they experienced while attending Baylor University several years ago. Hall decided to see a school therapist, who was visibly uncomfortable with Hall's queerness, but still managed to do her job and provided Hall the tools to transfer to a new school. "If she had not listened to me, I assure you I would not be here today," said Hall, who added, "That lifesaving part of it isn't always so obvious. It's easier for a doctor to see I'm LGBTQ instead of five minutes away from my appendix rupturing."

Perry insisted his bill is not designed to discriminate against the LGBTQ community, but instead defend those who feel the government is attempting to "punish people of faith," as Jonathan Saenz, president of Texas Values, described it. (That group sued Austin last October to challenge the city's employment nondiscrimination ordinance.) In response, a speaker from Dallas – and member of the clergy – said he was grateful for religious liberty laws, but is "disturbed that we could exercise that religion in professional life." When questioned as to whether a baker opposing marriage equality should be forced to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, he answered: "If you're using deeply held religious beliefs, then use them as they are in the Scripture. ... Don't use it to discriminate against one population."

Despite more than 50 people speaking against the bill – calling it "major government overreach"; cautioning that it could have "disastrous consequences," especially to LGBTQ folks living in rural parts of the state; and accusing SB 17 of addressing a "problem that does not exist" – the committee forwarded the bill to the full Senate with seven votes in support; Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, was the only vote against.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More 86th Texas Legislature
Lege Lines: Dem Lawmakers Boycott Anti-Abortion Bill Hearing
Lege Lines: Dem Lawmakers Boycott Anti-Abortion Bill Hearing
Brass ovaries vs. HB 16, and other battle lines drawn at the Capitol

Michael King, March 29, 2019

Lege Lines: A Win for Brewers, a Scam for Paxtons, and More
Lege Lines: A Win for Brewers, a Scam for Paxtons, and More
This bill's for you

Mike Clark-Madison, Feb. 22, 2019

More LGBTQ
State LGBTQ Chambers Form First-of-Its-Kind Alliance
State LGBTQ Chambers Form First-of-Its-Kind Alliance
The new Texas LGBT Chambers of Commerce will represent Austin, Greater Houston, North Texas, and San Antonio

Beth Sullivan, Feb. 15, 2019

AIDS Services of Austin and aGLIFF Turn 25
AIDS Services of Austin and aGLIFF Turn 25
Dobie Theater's doors open again for Big Love bash

Kate X Messer, Aug. 17, 2012

More by Sarah Marloff
Austin’s Queer Gym Transform Fitness to Close
Austin’s Queer Gym Transform Fitness to Close
But Erica Nix & her queer workouts are ready to bring back the absurd

March 28, 2019

Qmmunity: Celebrating Trans Lives
Qmmunity: Celebrating Trans Lives
Trans Day of Visibility and more queer events

March 29, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

86th Texas Legislature, Texas Legislature, LGBTQ, Senate Bill 17, religious refusal, sincerely held religious beliefs, Charles Perry, Ash Hall, Equality Texas, Jonathan Saenz, Texas Values, Judith Zaffirini

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Texas Relays
Mike A. Myers Stadium
Carlos Mencia
at Cap City Comedy Club
Wild Earp & the Free for Alls at Driskill Bar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  