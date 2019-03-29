Civics 101

Thursday 28

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course on child passenger safety for parents and caregivers. 9am. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN PUBLIC HEALTH DISPLAYS The city's health department recognizes National Public Health Week (April 2-8) with a public event focused on the work of Austin Public Health. 10am-5pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/health.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN’S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources, with a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

HOW TO HIDE AN EMPIRE: A HISTORY OF THE GREATER UNITED STATES Northwestern University history professor Daniel Immerwahr discusses his new book, How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States. Immerwahr tells the story of U.S. colonialism in the Philippines and Puerto Rico, while after World War II, innovations in electronics, transportation, and culture allowed a new sort of influence that did not require the direct control of colonies. 12:30-2:30pm. UT campus, Garrison Hall, 128 Inner Campus. cmeador@austin.utexas.edu, www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

SHOAL CREEK BOULEVARD OPEN HOUSE #2 Learn about Austin Transportation Department's evaluation of Shoal Creek Blvd. from 38th to U.S. 183 to improve safety and mobility as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond. 5:30-7:30pm. Lamar Middle School, 6201 Wynona. www.austintexas.gov.

CENTRAL WEST DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Get updates from APD representative. 6-7:30pm. Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. www.austintexas.gov.

AARC MASTER PLAN UPDATE: COMMUNITY MEETING Learn about the preliminary concepts for the AARC update with PARD. 6-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

AYD PRESENTS: SURVIVOR JUSTICE PROJECT Austin Young Democrats hosts the grassroots coalition seeking to support survivors and end sexual assault. Read more about SJP in our March 15 News feature "Painful Splits Along the Way to Stopping Sexual Assault in and Around Austin." 6:30-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.fb.com/austinyoungdemocrats.

REDEEMING "PROGRESS": THE PRODIGAL SPECIES COMES HOME Eco-theologian the Rev. Michael Dowd discusses theology grounded in ecology to promote a just, healthy, and sustainably life-giving future. 7pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.wildflowerchurch.org.

Friday 29

THE NEW STORY FESTIVAL Described as a "transformational experience of community, creativity, and the common good," this three-day event offers art, music, spirituality, and tools to support social action, brainstorming, and community bonding. Fri.-Sun., March 29-31 Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $99-250. www.newstoryfestival.com.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE - BREAK THROUGH THE PIPELINE Addressing solutions for childhood trauma for children of color. 9am. NAACP Branch 1709 E. 12th Street. www.naacpaustin.com.

HUMAN RESOURCES BASICS A 101 on hiring employees, independent contractors, and the records that need to be kept. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Erica Flores with Seedling Foundation will discuss mentoring opportunities and how to partner with local organizations. 9am. NAACP Branch, 1709 E. 12th. www.seedlingmentors.org.

CITY FORUM: QUEERYING PLANNING AND DESIGN A panel discussion with some of the city's most awesome queer planners – Danielle Skidmore, Awais Azhar, and Katie Coyne – on the unique perspective LGBTQ folks bring to city planning and design. Noon-1:30pm. UT campus, Goldsmith Hall, 310 Inner Campus. www.soa.utexas.edu.

DRIVER’S LICENSE RECOVERY CLINIC Assistance from law students, attorneys, and municipal court staff for individuals who've lost their licenses due to Department of Public Safety surcharges. 3-7pm. 1520 Rutherford. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

RAINEY STREET SUPPORTS SIEGEL FOR CONGRESS Support Mike Siegel in his 2020 bid to unseat Rep. Michael McCaul. 6:30-8pm. Rainey St. (Address provided after ticket purchase). $30+. www.siegelfortexas.org.

Saturday 30

THE NEW STORY FESTIVAL Described as a "transformational experience of community, creativity, and the common good," this three-day event offers art, music, spirituality, and tools to support social action, brainstorming, and community bonding. Fri.-Sun., March 29-31 Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $99-250. www.newstoryfestival.com.

BETO O’ROURKE LIVESTREAM WATCH PARTY A local-hosted watch party for O’Rourke's rally (starts at 11am). Support brunch and Beto at the same time. 10:30am. The Cavalier, 2400 Webberville, 512/524-0064. www.betoorourke.com.

COMMUNITY FORUM The Commission on Immigrant Affairs invites folks to share stories regarding city resources, services, and personal goals for Austin to inform next year's budget. 2-4pm. For the City Center, 500 E. St. Johns, 512/961-5587. www.austintexas.gov.

BETO FOR AMERICA LAUNCH Now that he's announced his run, Beto O'Rourke will close out his presidential campaign kickoff tour right here in Austin, and you're invited to the rally. 9-11pm. Ninth & Congress. www.betoorourke.com.

Sunday 31

THE NEW STORY FESTIVAL Described as a "transformational experience of community, creativity, and the common good," this three-day event offers art, music, spirituality, and tools to support social action, brainstorming, and community bonding. Fri.-Sun., March 29-31 Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $99-250. www.newstoryfestival.com.

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chicken keeping and composting can go hand in hand. Attendees can apply for a rebate on a home chicken coop, too! 11:30am. HOPE Farmers Market, Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/553-1832. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn your food scraps and lawn clippings into a nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants, garden, or lawn by using a home composting system! 1pm. HOPE Farmers Market, Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/553-1832. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

OUR REVOLUTION CENTRAL TX REGIONAL MEETING First regional meeting of the year with discussions regarding the Healthy Texas Campaign, subcommittees, Bernie Sanders, and more. 2-4pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. www.ourrevolutiontx.com.

Monday 1

GUADALUPE STREET CORRIDOR INFORMATION FAIR The city's Corridor Program Office invites you to learn about Guad's planned mobility and safety improvements as funded by the 2016 Mobility Bond. Information on Project Connect, the new Travis County courthouse, and more will also be available. 3-6pm. University United Methodist Church, 2409 Guadalupe, 512/478-9387. www.austintexas.gov/corridormobility.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) Free course, in Spanish, on baby safety. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 2

NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK Celebrating the contributions of public health with Austin Public Health, which strives to protect and improve Austinites' health and well-being. April 2-8 www.austintexas.gov.

BLUE RIBBON LOBBY DAY 2019 A day of legislative action for Democratic and progressive Austinites. 8:30am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.txdemocrats.org.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course on child passenger safety. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN HERB SOCIETY'S MONTHLY MEETING Hear Jenny Perez's presentation "American Botanical Council, New Research." 10am-Noon. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. www.austinherbsociety.org.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview on how to open a small business or re-evaluate your business during growth. 11am-12:30pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ISD COMMUNITY INPUT MEETINGS FOR NEW EQUITY OFFICER Public meetings for families, staff and the community to gain feedback for qualifications of new equity officer. 6-7:30pm. Barbara Jordan Elementary, 6711 Johnny Morris, 512/414-2578. www.austinisd.org.

Wednesday 3

NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK Celebrating the contributions of public health with Austin Public Health, which strives to protect and improve Austinites' health and well-being. April 2-8 www.austintexas.gov.

WALK WITH A DOC Trail walk, blood pressure check, and cholesterol screening with guest speaker Dr. Milligan, DPT. 8:30am. Boggy Creek Greenbelt, 2300 Rosewood. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

2019 ADOLESCENT HEALTH SYMPOSIUM A discussion on the connection between peer pressure and teen substance abuse, how to incorporate youth perspectives in a clinic setting, teen legal consent rights, and more. Continuing education units will be available. 5:15-7:45pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/478-4939. www.austinpcc.org.

GOOGLE: HELP CUSTOMERS FIND YOU! An intro course on building websites with high Google ranking. Class is taught by a UT Instructor and counts toward the Business Skills Certification. 6-9pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to turn your food scraps and lawn clippings into a nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants, garden, or lawn. 6pm. Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller, 4209 Airport. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

THE DSACT COCKTAIL BASH A night of dining, music, and games, plus a chance to participate in a live auction. Donations will be put toward programs and services for DSACT members with Down syndrome. 7-10pm. 800 Congress, 800 Congress Ave. $85+. www.dsact.org.

Thursday 4

NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK Celebrating the contributions of public health with Austin Public Health, which strives to protect and improve Austinites' health and well-being. April 2-8 www.austintexas.gov.

AUSTIN ON THE GO A breakfast talk on Cap Metro's Project Connect, the regional transit plan to improve public transit throughout Central Texas. 9-10:30am. HTU Center for Entrepreneurship, 1023 Springdale. Free. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP Artists, unincorporated arts groups, and art nonprofits interested in applying should attend. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 20 CORE FUNDING APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the application for OS, PSI, PSII, and PSIII application. 6pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 20 CULTURAL HERITAGE FESTIVALS APPLICATION WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the application, program eligibility requirements, and the contracting process. 7pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov.