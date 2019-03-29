News

Capital Metro Breaks Ground Next Week on New Downtown Station

New station – ETA spring 2021 – envisioned as “public gathering space and mobility hub”

Fri., March 29, 2019


Capital Metro is set to begin construction on its new Downtown Station (as shown in this rendering) one block east of the current MetroRail terminus. The $37 million project, funded by a state grant, is designed to create a "public gathering space and mobility hub" that can handle expanded MetroRail service and, perhaps, whatever new transit services emerge from the latest version of Project Connect and an anticipated 2020 referendum. Meanwhile, City Council is set to adopt its master plan today, Thursday, March 28, for adjacent Brush Square, which among other things calls for the eventual relocation of the square's Central Fire Station No. 1.

