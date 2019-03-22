News

Mobility Plan’s Bad Date With ZAP

Began in 2016, Austin's proposed transportation plan still manages to be contentious

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 22, 2019

Mobility Plan’s Bad Date With ZAP

The Austin Strategic Mobility Plan arrives at City Council on March 28; for the last month, in final draft form, it has made the rounds of city commissions for feedback. On Tuesday, March 19, two weeks after the Zoning and Platting Commission received the Austin Transportation Department's ASMP presentation, the commission heard from the public and discussed the plan for two hours, but ended up making no recommendation to Council.

The ASMP, which began in 2016, seeks to update the Austin Metropolitan Area Transportation Plan that's been in effect since 1995. Though only six of the 10 ZAP commissioners were in attendance, the plan – which many agreed "on the whole" was good – still managed to be contentious. As commissioners scrutinized the ASMP's lofty goals to increase public transportation ridership while decreasing single-rider vehicle traffic, ATD Assistant Director Annick Beaudet, in an effort to move the conversation forward, asked ZAP to look at the plan as a target for the city and a way to communicate. Admitting the goals were high, Beaudet called that the "point of the plan" but added, "It's going to take all of us, as residents of Austin, to get there."

On a macro level, fears of gentrification and displacement again arose – specifically concerning the creation of transit-oriented development throughout the city, which Commissioner David King worried would push out long-term, lower-income residents. On a more micro level, Sandra De Leon, president of the Rainey Neighbors Association, spoke to the specific concerns of residents there, where the continued pace of large-scale development has been accompanied by a large spike in traffic.

The commission also urged Beaudet and city staff to stop working in department silos – noting that much of the ASMP is tied to land use and the potential pending revision of city code. At the end, commissioners concluded they had neither time to craft amendments to the plan nor enough votes to send a recommendation to Council. Commissioner Ann Denkler, who abstained from voting, said she and other commissioners would send individual recommendations to Council and ATD by March 26.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
Qmmunity: An Ode to Erica Nix & Transform
Qmmunity: An Ode to Erica Nix & Transform
Plus queerish comedy and drag deities to tide you over

March 22, 2019

Death Watch: “Texas Seven” Member Contests “Law of Parties”
Death Watch: “Texas Seven” Member Contests “Law of Parties”
A robbery ended in a police officer death while Patrick Murphy waited outside. Current Texas law holds him responsible.

March 22, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, Zoning and Platting Commission, Austin Transportation Department, Austin Metropolitan Area Transportation Plan, Annick Beaudet, David King, Sandra De Leon, Ann Denkler, Rainey Neighbors Association

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Blanton: Free Grimm-Graham Thursday
The Blanton Museum of Art
Rodeo Austin w/ the Struts at Travis County Expo Center
Doug Mellard
at Cap City Comedy Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  