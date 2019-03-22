Lege Lines: Sen. José Menéndez Stands Up for Military Bases, and Against Trump

This week state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, introduced a resolution to protect money appropriated for Texas military bases in the face of potential resources being diverted for construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall championed by Trump. Senate Concurrent Resolution 54 would help protect funding for military special projects in Texas across its 14 bases. Menén­dez's resolution makes note of Austin's Camp Mabry Microgrid Pro­ject as one of the potentially affected programs. President Trump recently vetoed the bipartisan effort to block his national "emergency" declaration to pay for the anti-immigrant wall.

"We will not allow a fabricated emergency by a single member of government to risk the national security that our military bases provide, nor diminish the preparedness of our dedicated servicemen and women from handling real crises affecting our state," said Menéndez. "Our military and the hardworking people of our state deserve better. They also deserve to know the truth about where this wall funding is coming from and how it will impact us all." The Texas Military Depart­ment has requested close to $76 million from the Lege for emergency and disaster preparedness, expansion of the Texas State Guard, mental health and service member care, and facility operations.