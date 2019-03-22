Civics 101

Thursday 21

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

AUSTIN BOMBINGS MEMORIAL 2018 Join the Greater Austin Crime Commission and its president Pete Winstead along with Mayor Steve Adler, City Manager Spencer Cronk, and Police Chief Brian Manley for a memorial on the first anniversary of the 2018 Austin bombings. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austincrime.org.

Friday 22

Saturday 23

COMMUNITY FORUM (FORO COMUNITARIO) Join the city’s Latino Quality of Life Resource Advisory Commission for a discussion on city services and goals regarding the FY 2020 budget. 10am-Noon. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Learn how to get involved with Austin Resource Recovery programs and the city’s Zero Waste goals. 11:30am-1:30pm. Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/974-2744. Free. block.leader@austintexas.gov, austintexas.gov/department/be-zero-waste-block-leader.

Sunday 24

ANN HOWARD FOR TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONER CAMPAIGN LAUNCH The Founding Executive Director of the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition kicks off her campaign for the Democratic nomination for Travis County Commissioners Court Precinct 3, currently held by Gerald Daugherty. 3pm. Barn Bar & Food Court, 6218 Brodie Ln.. carly@velo.partners.

ANITA HILL: SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER Anita Hill, who made sexual harassment a national issue when she testified at the 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas, comes to Austin to discuss the ongoing fight to protect women and minorities and end sexual harassment. 7-10pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $25-70. www.austintheatre.org.

Monday 25

CAN COMMUNITY COUNCIL REUNION 2019 See schedule for details. 5:30-8pm. Travis County Offices, 700 Lavaca. Free. www.canatx.org.

HORNSBY BEND STAKEHOLDER PUBLIC MEETING Join Austin Water officials and other stakeholders to learn about current and future projects at the Hornsby Bend facility. 6:30-8pm. 2210 FM 973 S.. kevin.anderson@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

SOCIALIST NIGHT SCHOOL This month, the Austin Democratic Socialists of America invite you to discuss “Socialist Feminism,” which strives toward dignity and equality for all women. 6:30-8:30pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. Free. contact@austindsa.org, www.austindsa.org.

LIBRARY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 26

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN STARTUP METHOD An intro class on lean (versus traditional) startup plans for those starting their entrepreneurial journey. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SMALL BUSINESS CONTRACTING FORUM An opportunity to learn about contracting opportunities with the City and how to be a more successful small business vendor. 2-4:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. todd.czaplicki@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PLANNING COMMISSION Before the land use commission tackles their agenda (see www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission), residents are invited to provide feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

RESILIENCE: VISION FOR A NEW AMERICA Looking at human rights under threat in the current political climate in the U.S. and taking a marked stance against white supremacy, this film portrays diverse individuals in a country undergoing an enormous identity crisis. 6:30-9:15pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free, donations welcome. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

Wednesday 27

DEEDS ADVOCACY DAY Join Wendy Davis’ advocacy org on the south steps of the Capitol to advocate for women’s rights – from reproductive rights to ending sexual assault. 11am-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.deedsnotwords.com.

A CONVERSATION WITH ROYCE BROOKS The new executive director of Annie’s List discusses her experience and passion for civic engagement. Lunch provided. 12:15-1:30pm. LBJ School of Public Affairs, 2315 Red River. Free. www.annieslist.com.

LITTLE STACY CALL FOR ARTISTS INFORMATION SESSION Artists interested in applying should attend this info session on the project’s parameters, application procedures, and possible locations and opportunities for artwork within the park. 6pm. Travis Heights Elementary, 2010 Alameda, 512/414-4495. www.austintexas.gov.

CAMPAIGNS 101: CAMPAIGN + CANDIDATE BOOTCAMP An overview of Annie’s List’s Campaign School for folks contemplating either a run for office or working with an electoral campaign. Space is limited; dinner provided. 6-8pm. LBJ School of Public Affairs, 2315 Red River. Free. www.annieslist.com.

Thursday 28

AARC MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING #3 Asian American Resource Center. free. aarc@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course on child passenger safety for parents and caregivers. 9am. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr, 512/972-7233. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN’S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources, with a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

AARC MASTER PLAN UPDATE: COMMUNITY MEETING Learn about the preliminary concepts for the AARC update with PARD. 6-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

AYD PRESENTS: SURVIVOR JUSTICE PROJECT Austin Young Democrats hosts the grassroots coalition seeking to support survivors and end sexual assault. Read more about SJP in our March 15 news feature "Painful Splits Along the Way to Stopping Sexual Assault in and Around Austin." 6:30-8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.fb.com/austinyoungdemocrats.