More, More, More: South by Southwest 2019 has reached full galactic speed, with hundreds of conference panels already concluded and an astonishing array of films, concerts, performances, keynotes, special events, digital wonders, random connections ... be there, be square (or hip), and follow our ongoing coverage in the Daily News ....

Vote Buttigieg–Yang 2020: Among the more than a dozen presidential aspirants (mostly Democrats) to take the stages of SXSW, South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg and tech entrepreneur/universal basic income backer Andrew Yang went viral; Yang announced he's garnered the 65,000 online donations needed to qualify for the first Democratic debates this summer.

Lessons Not Learned: "Oops!" announced the Texas Secretary of State Monday (March 11) after sending out another list of alleged "noncitizen voters" to some counties, which they later declared was a "mistake" version of "test data," blaming a vendor. Travis County was checking its new list of 146 names – many of citizens – when the SoS called to say it was sent in error.

Doctors and Lawyers: Central Health announced a new partnership with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid that will enable patients at the Southeast Health and Wellness Center in Dove Springs to access legal services in some civil matters. TRLA provides pro bono services to people who cannot afford attorneys – if issues arise for Central Health patients, "from benefits and veterans' services to family violence, housing, and estate planning," said SHWC Program Director Elizabeth Marrero, TRLA attorneys can provide assistance.

Remembering Bill Powers: "Bill put every ounce of himself into defending the soul of our university," wrote UT-Austin President Gregory Fenves of his predecessor from 2006-15, Bill Powers, who died this week. Powers withstood pressure from then-Gov. Rick Perry and his appointed regents to further corporatize the school and oversaw the creation of Dell Medical School.

College Bribery Scandal: Powers was also UT-Austin president when an investigation found more than 70 students had been admitted improperly. On Tuesday (March 12) UT-Austin was among the elite schools and boldfaced names caught up in the FBI's racketeering probe of college admissions; among those facing big trouble is UT's tennis coach Michael Center, accused of accepting $100,000 to bring a nonplaying student in as an athletic recruit.

Hate Crime Alleged: A woman says she was attacked and given a black eye March 2 on Sixth Street for wearing a MAGA hat while out with her friends. APD said they're aware of the incident, a report has been filed, and a detective has been assigned to the case for follow-up.