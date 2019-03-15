Civics 101

Wednesday 13

HELP SET AUSTIN'S PRIORITIES FOR FEDERALLY FUNDED HOUSING AND PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAMS! A two-minute, online survey regarding affordable housing, job creation, and public service needs. Submit by March 15, 5pm. Online, 512/974-3100. www.austintexas.gov/five.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments for the deaf/hard of hearing available at this location. Through April 15. Mon., Tue., Thu., 9am-8pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Fri., Sat., 9am-5pm; Sun., 1-5pm Community Financial Center South, 2600 W. Stassney. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

ASIAN AMERICAN QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov.

ETHICS REVIEW COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 14

HELP SET AUSTIN'S PRIORITIES FOR FEDERALLY FUNDED HOUSING AND PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAMS! A two-minute, online survey regarding affordable housing, job creation, and public service needs. Submit by March 15, 5pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/five.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN – REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10:30am. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

DAY OF ACTION FOR IMMIGRANT FAMILIES Rally and visit with state lawmakers to speak up for immigrant communities. 10:30am-5pm. Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress. Free. www.texasrita.org.

HOUSING AUTHORITY: AFFORDABLE HOUSING COOPERATION See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY: SOUTHWEST HOUSING COMPLIANCE CORPORATION See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK STUDIES AT UT SECOND BIENNIAL CONFERENCE Conference explores late-1960s legacy of students challenging colleges to diversify their curricula and communities to the present-day academia of Black Studies scholars. Thu.-Fri., March 14-15 AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Dr., 512/404-1900. Free. www.blackstudiesutconference.org.

Friday 15

HELP SET AUSTIN'S PRIORITIES FOR FEDERALLY FUNDED HOUSING AND PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAMS! A two-minute, online survey regarding affordable housing, job creation, and public service needs. Submit by March 15, 5pm. Online. www.austintexas.gov/five.

SAFE JOB FAIR: YOUTH CARE WORKERS! Learn about positions at SAFE. Bring your driver's license, social security card, and documentation proving your eligibility to work in the U.S. 9am-2pm. SAFE Alliance, 1401 Grove Blvd., 512/267-7233. www.safeaustin.org.

BLACK STUDIES AT UT SECOND BIENNIAL CONFERENCE Conference explores late-1960s legacy of students challenging colleges to diversify their curricula and communities to the present-day academia of Black Studies scholars. Thu.-Fri., March 14-15 AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, 1900 University Dr., 512/404-1900. Free. www.blackstudiesutconference.org.

Saturday 16

TEXAS HANDMAIDS MEETUP AND WORK SESSION Join the Handmaids as they strategize to take action against maternal morality crisis and government inaction. Noon-2pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.fb.com/txhandmaids.

Sunday 17

Monday 18

ALL IN FOR EQUALITY ADVOCACY DAY Join EQTX for face-to-face time with state lawmakers to discuss legislation that supports the LGBTQmmunity. 10am-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.equalitytexas.org.

URBAN TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 5pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

Tuesday 19

SMALL BUSINESS RECORDKEEPING A class covering the 101 of record creating and keeping for your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.smallbizaustin.org.

TEMPORARY EVENTS AND MOBILE VENDOR VENDORS: FOOD SAFETY TRAINING Opportunity for questions and answers from an Environmental Health officer. Registration required. 3-4:30pm. Environmental Health Services, Building One, Suite 200, 512/978-0300. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BICYCLE ADVISORY COUNCIL Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 6-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

ZONING & PLATTING COMMISSION Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

Wednesday 20

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. Third Wednesdays, 9am Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of the steps and strategies to open or grow a small business. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of the city's development process for business planning. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.smallbizaustin.org.

WE BUILD TEXAS DAY OF ACTION Day of lobbying and rallying for Texas construction workers. 10am-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.wdactionfund.org.