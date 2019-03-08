Civics 101

Thursday 7

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

CITY SEEKS RESIDENT THOUGHTS ABOUT SINGLE-USE PLASTIC BAGS Austin Resource Recovery invites Austinites to participate in an online survey about their beliefs regarding plastic bags. Through March 8 Online.

TENT TRANS LOBBY DAY Help the Transgender Education Network of Texas educate state lawmakers on trans rights, needs, and lives here in the Lone Star State. 8am-5pm. First United Methodist Family Life Center, 1300 Lavaca, 512/478-5684. $5 suggested donation. www.transtexas.org.

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES Learn how Facebook and Twitter can be used to grow and market your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

ACC FINANCIAL AID WEEK Five days filled with information regarding available resources to help students pay for college. The series begins at noon on Tuesday, with an info session on federal and state financial aid programs and local scholarship opportunities. Tue.-Sat., March 5-9 Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. Free. www.austincc.edu.

FY19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICANT WORKSHOP For artists interested in applying for community initiatives. Attendees should bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MASTER THE #TXLEGE WITH WENDY DAVIS Deeds Not Words hosts a workshop to strengthen and prepare student testimonies for the Texas Legislature. 6-8pm. Glickman Conference Center, 116 Inner Campus Dr.. $3. www.deedsnotwords.com.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost with the city’s Home Composting Rebate program. Attendees can apply for $75 rebate on a home composting system. 6-7pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FRIENDSHIP & DIALOGUE DINNER 2019 This year’s theme is “Coming Together in an Era of Division,” a discussion on uniting in divisive times. 6:30-9pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. $100-125. www.dialogueatx.org.

Friday 8

DOG BY DOGWEST Weekend adoptions are free for all dogs, cats, and rabbits. No stinkin' badge required. Fri.-Sun., March 8-10 Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

BORDERLESS: CONVERSATIONS ON ART, ACTION, AND JUSTICE Join host Chaitali Sen and guest Monica Muñoz Martinez to discuss the power of words and the role of art in changing the world. 7-8pm. Malvern Books, 613 W. 29th. Free. www.malvernbooks.com.

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ANDREW YANG IN AUSTIN Join 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang to discuss his vision for America’s future. 7-9pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.yang2020.com.

Saturday 9

2019 WOMEN’S SUMMIT Details coming soon; email montserrat@texasaflcio.org with questions. 8am-4:30pm. Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 286, 814 Airport, 512/385-0002. $50. www.fb.com/TXWWC.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Free course on baby safety. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

BRUNCH FUNDRAISER FOR ANDREW YANG Fundraiser for 2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang. Email to RSVP. Must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, 18 or over. 10-11:30am. 10001 Sausalito Dr.. $100+. victorialicampbell@gmail.com, www.yang2020.com.

Sunday 10

BREWS & BLUE Free concert, beer, and chance to eat, drink, and party with other Texas Democrats! 3-6pm. Texas AFL-CIO 1106 Lavaca St Austin, TX 78701. Free. https://www.txdemocrats.org/.

Monday 11

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course on child passenger safety in cars. 9am. CommUnityCare, 15 Waller, 512-972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MARCH ON THE CAPITOL FOR TEXAS PUBLIC EDUCATION Join fellow ralliers in speaking up for better public education in the Lone Star State. Noon-2pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.texasaft.org.

JOINT MEETING: HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE AND MOBILITY COMMITTEE See agendas for details. 2pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FY19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Workshop for FY19 Cultural Funding Recipients, covering how to complete the final report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Attendees should bring their laptop or tablet if possible. 6-7pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

KICKOFF BOWL-A-THON FOR ABORTION ACCESS Join the Lilith Fund for a bowling fundraiser (featuring sex trivia) to help break barriers to abortion access. 6-8pm. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd., 512/478-5282. Free. www.lilithfund.org.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. 7-8:30pm. AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 12

VISION ZERO TEXAS LOBBY DAY Day of advocacy for safety on Texas streets and roads. 8:30am-3:30pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.visionzeroatx.org.

LABOR STANDARDS & RECORD KEEPING REQUIREMENTS Brenda Hernandez with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division informs businesses on what to do when the division pays a visit. 10-11am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. dnguyen@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

PREPARING TO SERVE: A WEBINAR FOR SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES Free webinar by the Texas Association of School Boards on the demands and rewards of school board service – perfect for potential candidates and interested citizens. Noon-1pm. Online. Free. www.lts.tasb.org.

MEET YOUR NEW COUNCIL MEMBER PAIGE ELLIS Join the new D8 CM for a casual meet-and-greet in her district. 6-8pm. Vaqueros Cafe & Cantina, 1801 Capital of Texas Hwy. S.. www.austintexas.gov.

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

Wednesday 13

HELP SET AUSTIN'S PRIORITIES FOR FEDERALLY FUNDED HOUSING AND PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAMS! Online survey regarding affordable housing, job creation, and public service needs. Online. www.austintexas.gov/five.

ASIAN AMERICAN QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION - SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov.

ETHICS REVIEW COMMISSION - REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 14

DAY OF ACTION FOR IMMIGRANT FAMILIES Rally and visit with state lawmakers to speak up for immigrant communities. 10:30am-5pm. Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress. Free. www.texasrita.org.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN - REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10:30am. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN - AUSTIN AFFORDABLE PUBLIC FACILITY CORPORATION See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN - AUSTIN AFFORDABLE HOUSING COOPERATION See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF AUSTIN - SOUTHWEST HOUSING COMPLIANCE CORPORATION See agenda for details. Noon. Housing Authority of the City of Austin, 1124 S. I-35, 512/477-4488. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK STUDIES AT UT 2ND BIENNIAL CONFERENCE Conference explores late 1960s legacy of students challenging colleges to diversify their curricula and communities to the present day academia of Black Studies scholars. 2-9:45pm. AT&T Conference Center Amphitheatre, 1900 University Ave., 512/404-1900. Free. https://liberalarts.utexas.edu/blackstudies/.