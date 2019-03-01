Civics 101

Thursday 28

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY I Live Here I Give Here’s annual day of giving. On this day, Austinites are encouraged to donate to the many amazing orgs that call this city home. Thu., Feb. 28, all day www.amplifyatx.org.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! AT MABEL DAVIS PARK Help improve wildlife habitats by planting tree seedlings at Mabel Davis Park. 9am-Noon. Mabel Davis Park, 3427 Parker, 512/974-6700. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov.

SYMPOSIUM EXPLORES “THE ANTHROPOCENE” The Brown Symposium hosts a daylong dive into "The Anthropocene" with University of San Diego professor and author Christopher Carter; Carol Adams, author of The Sexual Politics of Meat; Andrew Revkin, staff member at the National Geographic Society and former New York Times environmental reporter, and more. 9am-6:45pm. Southwestern University, 1001 E. University Ave., Georgetown, 512/863-6511. Free. www.southwestern.edu.

CERTIFICATION 101 FOR TEXAS HUBS Certified Historically Underutilized Businesses are invited to this overview on the Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certifications. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN’S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources, with a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

CITY COUNCIL MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING: PUBLIC HEARING Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 1-3pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

AUSTIN MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

REPOWERING DOWNTOWN: SUBSTATION MEETING Residents are invited to view concepts for the new Downtown substation in the Rainey Street District and provide feedback. 4-6:30pm. Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St., 512/974-3772. Free. www.austinenergy.com/ae.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW Learn how to understand cash flow and use it as a tool to keep your business healthy. Class counts toward requirements needed to earn a Business Skills Certification. 6-9pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Residents are invited to hear from APD Commander Mike Eveleth on department goals accomplished in the DAVID sector last quarter. 7-8:30pm. Clinton Hunter South Substation, 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA Remember those days when a president's wife was very publicly engaged and intellectually fierce and not married to a bloated bag of sewage with tiny little hands? The former first lady takes to the Erwin Center stage to share experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her – from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world. Note: You probably want to buy your tickets ASAP, because this nation (with good reason) loves Michelle Obama. 8pm. Frank Erwin Center, 1701 Red River, 512/471-7744. www.uterwincenter.com.

Friday 1

HOUSING + EQUITABLE COMMUNITIES: BUILDING WITH PURPOSE The public, private, and nonprofit sectors will come together to develop a creative and holistic approach in building and sustaining complete communities in Texas at this summit hosted by HousingWorks and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. 7:30am-4pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $50-200. www.housingworksaustin.org.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN JOINT COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. Noon-1:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

JOLT POWER UP SUMMIT 2019 A day of advocacy at the Capitol with Texas youth who want improved health care and DREAM Act protection. Jolt's founder Cristina Tzintzun and former State Sen. Wendy Davis will speak. 2-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.jolttx.org.

Saturday 2

YARBOROUGH BRANCH CLOSING MARCH 2 FOR RENOVATION The Yarborough Branch Library will temporarily close for a face lift. It's expected to open next February. Holds not picked up by March 1 will be transferred to North Village Branch Library. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock, 512/974-9634.

WOMAYN OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA ADVOCACY & HEALING SUMMIT A day filled with panel discussions, dialogues, and movement based around advocacy and healing for Womayn of the African Diaspora. 9am-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $10. www.communityadvocacyhealing.org.

IT'S MY PARK DAY Help Texas Conservation Corps pick up litter, remove invasive species, and maintain the trail. Coffee, snacks, and bug spray provided. 9am-Noon. Montopolis Practice Fields, 901 Vasquez. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR Family-friendly event with workshops, activities and community resources – including home repair, job training, and tax assistance – organized by the Colony Park Sustainable Community. 10am-1pm. Barbara Jordan Elementary, 6711 Johnny Morris, 512/974-3394. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost with the city's Home Composting Rebate program. Attendees can apply for $75 rebate on a home composting system. 11am-Noon. Barton Creek Farmers Market, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/280-1976. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FIRST SATURDAYS A day for the community to explore and learn about the local Black diaspora. Noon-4pm. Carver Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BRITE IDEAS COMPOSTING CLASS Learn the benefits of composting and how to do it. Noon-1:30pm. 4201 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 310. Free. www.bihydro.com.

SCOOTERS, PLASTIC BAGS, DEVELOPMENT: WHAT'S THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF REGULATION? A discussion with Council Members Alison Alter and Jimmy Flannigan regarding local regulation. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 3

Monday 4

STAND UP FOR SCHOOLS LUNCHEON Support low-income kids and campuses at Austin Voices for Education and Youth's annual fundraising lunch with a keynote from NEA President Lily Eskelsen García, plus student and parent leader awards. Noon-1:30pm. Dell Children's Signe Auditorium, 4900 Mueller Blvd.. $40. www.austinvoices.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) A course, conducted in Spanish, on baby safety for parents and caregivers. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

JOHNSON BENTSEN RICHARDS DINNER The annual dinner to pay tribute to President Johnson, Senator Bentsen, and Governor Richards along with celebrity Democratic leaders. Featuring U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 5-8pm. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $185+. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

ACC HOSTS INFORMATION SESSIONS FOR RN-TO-BSN BACHELOR’S DEGREE PROGRAM ACC is hosting a series of information sessions, to answer critical questions on the RN-to-BSN bachelor's degree program. 6-7:30pm. Eastview Campus (3101 Webberville Rd.), Room 8358. www.austincc.edu.

PEDESTRIAN ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: PUBLIC HEARING Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 6-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

Tuesday 5

OUR CONGRESS AVENUE: IMAGINE! OPEN HOUSE The city and the Downtown Austin Alliance share presentations on recommendations for the future of Congress Avenue. Tue., March 5, 7:15-9am & 5-7pm 800 Congress. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free course for child passenger safety. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512-972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

UNDERSTANDING BUSINESS TAXES A class on tax prep and navigating the ever-changing tax laws for businesses. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

JURISPRUDENCE LUNCHEON 2019 A lunch celebration to honor former House Speaker Joe Straus and Martha Dickie. 11am. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. Prices Vary. austin.adl.org.

ACC FINANCIAL AID WEEK Five days filled with information regarding available resources to help students pay for college. The series begins at noon Tuesday, with an info session on federal and state financial aid programs and local scholarship opportunities. Tue.-Sat., March 5-9 Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. Free. www.austincc.edu.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of the steps and strategies to open or grow a small business. 3-4:30pm. Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

LEGALLINE Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.austinlrs.org.

ZONING AND PLATTING COMMISSION: PUBLIC HEARING Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

Wednesday 6

SBA ACCESS TO CAPITAL Learn about how the loan guaranty program can help finance a startup or growing business, as well as the application process, eligibility, and more. Noon-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ACC FINANCIAL AID WEEK Five days filled with information regarding available resources to help students pay for college. The series begins at noon Tuesday, with an info session on federal and state financial aid programs and local scholarship opportunities. Tue.-Sat., March 5-9 Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. Free. www.austincc.edu.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION Provide your final feedback on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan before it heads to City Council for review and adoption. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/asmp.

LGBTQ COMMUNITY FORUM The LGBTQ Quality of Life Advisory Commission wants to hear from you – yes, YOU – on budget and community needs, from what city services you most value to services you'd like to see improved or created. Light bites and supervised kids activities (ages 5+) will be available. Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation available by calling 311. 6-8pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. www.austintexas.gov/lgbtq.

ENVIRONMENTAL COMMISSION See agenda for details. 6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LEGISLATIVE UPDATE WITH REP. GINA HINOJOSA State Rep. Gina Hinojosa will provide an update on the current legislative session. 6:45-7:45pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584. Free. www.westaustindemocrats.org.

Thursday 7

TENT TRANS LOBBY DAY Help the Transgender Education Network of Texas educate state lawmakers on trans rights, needs, and lives here in the Lone Star State. 8am. 1300 Lavaca. $5. www.transtexas.org.

SOCIAL MEDIA BEST PRACTICES Learn how Facebook and Twitter can be used to grow and market your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ACC FINANCIAL AID WEEK Five days filled with information regarding available resources to help students pay for college. The series begins at noon Tuesday, with an info session on federal and state financial aid programs and local scholarship opportunities. Tue.-Sat., March 5-9 Austin Community College Highland Campus, 6101 Airport, 512/223-7300. Free. www.austincc.edu.

FY 19 COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP For artists interested in applying for community initiatives. Attendees should bring a laptop or tablet if possible. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MASTER THE #TXLEGE WITH WENDY DAVIS Deeds Not Words hosts a workshop to strengthen and prepare student testimonies for the Texas Legislature. 6-8pm. Glickman Conference Center, 116 Inner Campus Dr.. $3. www.deedsnotwords.com.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost with the city's Home Composting Rebate program. Attendees can apply for $75 rebate on a home composting system. 6pm. Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FRIENDSHIP & DIALOGUE DINNER 2019 This year's theme is Coming Together in an Era of Division, a discussion on uniting in divisive times. 6:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. $100-125. www.dialogueatx.org.