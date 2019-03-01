News

AISD Moves Forward on Three Lingering Issues

School board’s busy, busy night

By Austin Sanders, Fri., March 1, 2019

AISD board meeting in November 2018
AISD board meeting in November 2018 (Photo by John Anderson)

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees on Monday, Feb. 25, voted to move forward on three long-simmering issues in the district. First was the outline of a new Human Sexual­ity and Responsibility curriculum, to be taught incrementally to students in third through eighth grade. The unanimous vote authorized staff to contract with a curriculum supplier to write the sex-ed lessons, which will conform to the National Sexuality Educa­tion Standards and which will come back to the board for approval before entering the classroom in 2020. In an 8-1 vote, trustees also agreed to rename John H. Reagan Early College High School to Northeast ECHS. D1 Trustee LaTisha Anderson, who represents the school, threw her support behind dropping the name of a prominent Confederate because "I want to celebrate the community," she said. "I don't want this to be about a name on a building. I am interested in what's going on in the building." Ann Teich was the sole nay, citing the opposition of alumni who've provided financial support to the school. Finally, the school board approved unanimously a framework that will guide the district through a process aimed at reducing a budget deficit projected to reach $65 million next year through the closure, consolidation, and/or repurposing of some schools, with more lead time before those schools are identified; trustees will adopt "guiding principles" in May, identify specific campuses by August, and vote on the final list in Octo­ber, with changes taking effect in August 2020.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Austin Sanders
Signs of Trouble and of Hope at Mendez Middle School
Signs of Trouble and of Hope at Mendez Middle School
In-district charter seeks to turn around a campus' longtime struggles

March 1, 2019

Behind the Buzzwords: Diving Deeper at SXSW EDU
Behind the Buzzwords: Diving Deeper at SXSW EDU
Panels that highlight challenges and strategies shaping the Mendez turnaround plan

March 1, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin ISD, sex education, Human Sexuality and Responsibility, National Sexuality Education Standards, John H. Reagan, Northeast ECHS, Ann Teich, school closures, school consolidation

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mardi Gras weekend w/ Betty Harris, Tomar & the FCs
Antone's Nightclub
Welcome to Night Vale: A Spy in the Desert at Paramount Theatre
Big Medium: No Me Olvides at Big Medium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  