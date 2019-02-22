News

Fri., Feb. 22, 2019

Quote of the Week
"We will not let Donald Trump steal our Texas land or raid Hurricane Harvey recovery funds to build his stupid wall."

– Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa. But it's a national emergency!

