News

Cronk Announces Short Lists for Assistant City Manager Positions

Future hires will oversee mobility and safety at City Hall

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Feb. 22, 2019

Spencer Cronk
Spencer Cronk (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

City Manager Spencer Cronk on Tuesday, Feb. 19, rolled out the short lists for the two remaining assistant city manager positions created by his City Hall reorganization that began last summer. For this pair of hires – overseeing "mobility" and "safety" – Cronk has once again pitted current senior staffers against out-of-towners. For the mobility post – a successor to departed ACM Robert Goode, now with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority – we have the two de facto heirs apparent, Public Works Director Richard Mendoza and Transportation Director Rob Spillar; two other key infrastructure staffers, Deputy Chief Financial Officer Greg Canally and Austin Water's assistant director for engineering, Chris Chen; and two high-profile outsiders, Gina Fiandaca and Michael Rogers, Spillar's counterparts in Boston and Dallas, respectively.

Over in the safety slot, current ACM Rey Arellano gets to compete for his current job against Ronnelle Paulsen, assistant director of the Austin Fire Depart­ment, and two outside candidates, Gina Montes from Arizona and Genaro "Chip" Iglesias from Miami, both with experience similar to Arellano's current public safety portfolio. Interviews will occur "in the coming weeks"; Cronk, who celebrated his first anniversary on the job this month, has also begun recruitment for the deputy city manager position, a replacement for retiring Elaine Hart.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Frisky Fet-Tease 666
Elysium
The Improvised Play Festival at The Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse
Churchwood (12:30am), the Flesh Eaters (11:00), Sean Wheeler (10:00) at Continental Club
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  