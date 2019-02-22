Civics 101

Thursday 21

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. Mon., Tue., Fri., 11am-4pm; Wed., 1-8pm; Thu., 11am-8pm; Sat., 10am-4pm Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

GROW GREEN LANDSCAPE PROFESSIONAL TRAINING SERIES: TREES, EDIBLE PLANTS, AND ATTRACTING WILDLIFE Learn from professionals with the Grow Green Landscape Professional Training class. Registration deadline is noon on Wed., Feb. 20. 9am-4pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-2581. $20. denise.delaney@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/professional-training.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW For business owners to learn about opportunities provided by small and minority business enterprise certifications. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources Department, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/certification.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am-6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TXDOT PUBLIC HEARING The Texas Department of Transportation seeks input regarding state and federally funded projects for 2019-2022. 10am. Texas Department of Transportation, 125 E. 11th, 512/486-5033. Free. www.txdot.com.

BLOWOUT: DOCUMENTARY SCREENING The Texas Tribune, Newsy, the Center for Public Integrity, and AP screen Blowout, a documentary about America’s oil and gas boom. Q&A to follow. 6:30-9pm. Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, 6th floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

RED LINE TRAIL PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE Join the Urban Trails Program and learn about the planned trail to connect Braker Lane and the CapMetro Kramer Red Line Station to the Northern Walnut Creek trail system. 6:30-8pm. Whole Foods Market, 11920 Domain Dr., 512/831-3981. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING APD’s Southeast District Representatives discuss the goals they have accomplished in the last quarter. 7-8:30pm. Clinton Hunter South Substation, 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr.. Free. austintexas.gov/page/southeast-frank-district-representatives.

Friday 22

SMALL BUSINESS ACCOUNTING Learn basic accounting knowledge and skills to better manage your business. Class counts toward requirements needed to earn a Business Skills Certification. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

TITLE VI TRANSIT EQUITY ACTION SUMMIT: A DAY IN THE LIFE OF NORTHEAST AUSTIN BUS RIDERS! Join others in reaching out to the U.S. Department of Transportation to state Vision Zero concerns and unsafe bus routes via email, or call 800/424-9071. Folks are also invited to attend Capital Metro’s Board Meeting Mon., Feb. 25, to share bus needs. 9am-4pm. Greater Mount Zion Bus Stop (Tannehill/Webberville). $2.50. hotline@oig.dot.gov.

CITY COUNCIL, AISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES, TRAVIS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT JOINT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 11:30am-1:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 23

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAPITOL OF TEXAS BREAKFAST WITH A CAUSE Resources for families, caretakers, and friends in the African-American community who are dealing with Alzheimer’s. Call or email to RSVP. 8-9:30am. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512-361-6241. Free. ascott@alz.org, www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! AT BULL CREEK DISTRICT PARK Improve wildlife habitats by planting tree seedlings at Bull Creek District Park. 9am-Noon. Bull Creek District Park, 6701 Lakewood. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Free class for child passenger safety. 9am-Noon. CommUnity Care Clinic, 2901 Montopolis. Free. emspubed@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

LIBRARY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BRITE IDEAS COMPOSTING CLASS Learn the benefits of composting and how to do it. Noon-1:30pm. 4201 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 310. Free. www.bihydro.com.

TEXAS HANDMAIDS MEETUP & WORK SESSION Sit down with the Texas Handmaids to plan action regarding the state’s maternal mortality crisis. Noon-2pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.texashandmaids.org/wordpress/.

Sunday 24

THE PUBLIC SCREENING WITH EMILIO ESTEVEZ Join actor and director Emilio Estevez for a screening of this latest film about a group of homeless patrons who seek refuge in a Downtown Cincinnati library where Stuart (Estevez) and Myra (Jena Malone) work. A Q&A with Estevez, moderated by KVUE’s Quita Culpepper, follows. 3-5:30pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. library.austintexas.gov/central-library.

Monday 25

LIBRARY COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Southeast Branch Library, 5803 Nuckols Crossing, 512/974-8840. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Tuesday 26

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of the steps and strategies to open or grow a small business. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN JUDICIAL COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TEXAS DEMOCRATS FOR PROGRESSIVE COURTS: JUDGE ANDREW HATHCOCK Judge Hathcock, who has spent 19 years hearing cases involving children, families, abuse, and neglect, will speak at this month’s TXDPC meeting. 6-7pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.fb.com/txdpc.

[RE]VERSE PITCH COMPETITION OPENING NIGHT Learn about business ventures regarding underutilized materials that could be put to better use. Attendance is required for those wishing to compete for an Innovation Prize. 6-8pm. Capital Factory, 701 Brazos, 16th floor, 512-974-9235. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 27

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

STARTING A FOOD BUSINESS Learn the requirements and processes for opening a food business, including plan review, certificate of occupancy (CO), applications, and preparing for the pre-opening inspection. 10-11:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 28

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY I Live Here I Give Here’s annual day of giving. On this day, Austinites are encouraged to donate to the many amazing orgs that call this city home. Thu., Feb. 28, all day www.amplifyatx.org.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! AT MABEL DAVIS PARK Help improve wildlife habitats by planting tree seedlings at Mabel Davis Park. 9am-Noon. Mabel Davis Park, 3427 Parker, 512/974-6700. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.austintexas.gov.

CERTIFICATION 101 FOR TEXAS HUBS Certified Historically Underutilized Businesses are invited to this overview on the Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certifications. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

INDIVISIBLE AUSTIN WOMEN’S COFFEE MEETUP A safe space for women to network, discuss activism, and share resources, with a facilitated discussion. Fourth Thursday, 11am-12:30pm NeWorlDeli, 4101 Guadalupe, 512/451-7170. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

AUSTIN MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MANAGE YOUR CASH FLOW Learn how to understand cash flow and use it as a tool to keep your business healthy. Class counts toward requirements needed to earn a Business Skills Certification. 6-9pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING Residents are invited to hear from APD Commander Mike Eveleth on department goals accomplished in the DAVID sector last quarter. 7-8:30pm. Clinton Hunter South Substation, 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BECOMING: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION WITH MICHELLE OBAMA Remember those days when a president's wife was very publicly engaged and intellectually fierce and not married to a bloated bag of sewage with tiny little hands? The former first lady takes to the Erwin Center stage to share experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her – from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world. Note: You probably want to buy your tickets ASAP, because this nation (with good reason) loves Michelle Obama. 8pm. Frank Erwin Center, 1701 Red River, 512/471-7744. www.uterwincenter.com.