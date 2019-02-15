News

More Community Feedback on Renaming Reagan High

Northeast Austin school will drop all connections to Confederate postmaster general

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Feb. 15, 2019


John H. Reagan Early College High School back in 2004. (Photo by John Anderson)

The battle over renaming John H. Reagan Early College High School continues to drag on, but an end may be in sight. On Feb. 7, Austin ISD staff got additional community feedback on what the Northeast Austin school's new name should be. Last year, as part of the district's commitment to remove names of those who served the Confederacy, the campus renaming committee settled on "Reagan ECHS" (dropping the "John H.," and thus the direct reference to the Confed­erate postmaster general), but that did not satisfy the criteria laid out by the board of trustees.

The board has already voted on new names for the former Allan Center and Fulmore Middle School, but has delayed a vote on Reagan at the request of newly elected Trustee LaTisha Anderson, whose District 1 includes the campus, so she could learn more from her constituents. She appears to have done that work; in a conversation with the Chronicle, Anderson said, "There will be a complete name change" and she would not support simply dropping "John H." "I respect the alumni community's concerns," she said. "But my main concern is current and future students who come through those doors." Anderson said she did not have a preferred name in mind, but said a new name would not "take away from any legacy or lessen what [alumni] have accomplished."

The board has not decided when it will finalize its school name changes, but could do so as early as next month. Lanier Early College High School in North Austin is also slated for renaming – although D3 Trustee Ann Teich, who represents the school, has indicated she would not support renaming it unless new names for Austin and Bowie high schools, among others, were also considered.

A version of this article appeared in print on February 15, 2019 with the headline: Reagan to (Really) Be Renamed

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin ISD
AISD Trustees Push Back on Campus Closure Plan
AISD Trustees Push Back on Campus Closure Plan
"When we start messing with people's schools, we start messing with their communities"

Austin Sanders, Feb. 15, 2019

AISD and City: Let’s Work Together!
AISD and City: Let’s Work Together!
Looking for mutually beneficial uses for publicly owned land

Austin Sanders, Feb. 1, 2019

More by Austin Sanders
Lege Lines: Full-Day Pre-K Tops School Wish List
Lege Lines: Full-Day Pre-K Tops School Wish List
Bipartisan support emerges for plan to fund full-day pre-kindergarten

Feb. 15, 2019

Lege Lines: Senate Still Hasn’t Confirmed Texas Secretary of State David Whitley
Lege Lines: Senate Still Hasn’t Confirmed Texas Secretary of State David Whitley
Architect of recent "voter fraud" fiasco shifts blame to DPS

Feb. 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

John H. Reagan Early College High School, Austin ISD, Allan Center, Fulmore Middle School, LaTisha Anderson, Confederate names, Lanier Early College High School, Ann Teich

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Live at Raul's reissue party w/ Raul's Royal Foot, Hotmom
South Austin Popular Culture Center
For Lovers Only
at Cheer Up Charlies
Soft: A Multisensory Experience at Museum of Human Achievement
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  