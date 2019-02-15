Civics 101

Thursday 14

FREE TAX PREPARATION Foundation Communities can help prepare taxes (for those who make less than $55,000 annually) at six different locations. Call 211 or see online for additional info. ASL appointments available for the Deaf/hard of hearing at the Community Financial Center South. Through Mon., April 15 Free. taxes@foundcom.org, www.communitytaxcenters.org.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM 2019 Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Community Court offer an amnesty program for individuals seeking to waive warrant fees, with multiple walk-in dockets scheduled Monday through Friday in February. See hours online. Feb. 1-Feb. 28 Downtown Austin Community Court, 719 E. Sixth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

PARQUE ZARAGOZA NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION COAT DRIVE The Parque Zaragoza Neighborhood Association is hosting its East Austin Coat Drive from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18 at Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center, South Austin Recreation Center, and Turner-Roberts Recreation Center. Jan. 28-Feb .18 Various locations. www.zaragozaparkneighborhoodassn.org.

MEET THE 86TH: A CONVERSATION WITH NEW REPUBLICAN MEMBERS OF THE TEXAS HOUSE Texas Tribune hosts a conversation with right wing Reps. Sam Harless, Cody Harris, and Mayes Middleton. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, 6th floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

KEEP TEXANS SAFE FROM SEXUAL ASSAULT AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RALLY Work with advocates and state leaders to secure funding for survivor support services to keep Texans safe from family violence and sexual assault. 9am-5pm. St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. Eighth, 512/610-3500. Free. www.tcfv.org.

VOLUNTEER FOR READY, SET, PLANT! Help plant tree seedlings to improve local wildlife habitats. 9am-Noon. Dottie Jordan Park, 2800 Loyola. Free. volunteer@treefolks.org, www.treefolks.org.

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN STARTUP METHOD For those starting an entrepreneurial journey, this class will teach you about the startup process as well as provide an overview of costs. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $15. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

FY 19 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Learn how to complete Fiscal Year 2019 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival, and Community Initiatives programs. Noon-1pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FROM HOPE TO HATE: THE RISE OF CONSERVATIVE SUBJECTIVITY IN BRAZIL An examination of Brazilian politics before and after the election of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. 3-5pm. University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/llilas.

Friday 15

INTRODUCTION TO QUICKBOOKS DESKTOP Take your QB skills to the next level to better manage your business. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $75. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

HEART & SOUL LUNCHEON Join the Rise School of Austin for its 12th annual lunch fundraiser to support the school’s mission to provide individualized learning techniques to children. Born This Way’s Megan Bomgaars will speak. 11am. Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River, 888/240-7773. $300+. www.riseschoolaustin.org.

Saturday 16

BLACK MIGRATIONS Watch Seeds of Success, a documentary on George Washington Carver. Hosted by the Carver Library with KLRU-TV, Austin PBS, and Curated Events. 10am-12:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.fb.com/curatedeventsatx.

BRITE IDEAS COMPOSTING CLASS Learn the benefits of composting and how to do it. Noon-1:30pm. 4201 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 310. Free. www.bihydro.com.

Sunday 17

CAMPUS SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT This year’s theme for the summit is “Bringing Environmental Justice to Campus,” with keynote speaker Angelou Ezeilo, founder and CEO of the Greening Youth Foundation. Sun.-Tue., Feb. 17-19; times vary Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $35-125. www.texascampussustainability.com.

MARATHON AID STATION: MILE 20 Volunteer with Ghisallo Cycling Initiative to run a support station during the Austin Marathon. 7am-1:30pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. Free. www.ghisallo.org.

AUSTIN MARATHON City streets will be filled with over 20,000 runners for the Austin Marathon and will affect a few neighborhoods. See course details online to prepare. Free for spectators. 7am-2pm. Central Austin. $60+. www.austintexas.gov.

Monday 18

CAMPUS SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT This year’s theme for the summit is “Bringing Environmental Justice to Campus,” with keynote speaker Angelou Ezeilo, founder and CEO of the Greening Youth Foundation. Sun.-Tue., Feb. 17-19; times vary Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $35-125. www.texascampussustainability.com.

Tuesday 19

HOW TO WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN Learn how to develop a business plan for a small start-up or expansion. 9am-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $35. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

CENTRAL WEST (BAKER) COFFEE WITH A COP More information to come. 9-11am. Starbucks Coffee, 501 W. 15th, 512/478-9090. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 20

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your child's car seat. Register online, email, or call the EMS Safety Hotline for more info. Third Wednesdays, 9am Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR An online overview of the City’s development process to help you identify which elements are relevant to your business location development and how to efficiently navigate process steps. 9-10am. Remote. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

ELECTRIC BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. 505 Barton Springs Rd. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An online overview of the City’s development process to help you identify which elements are relevant to your business location development and how to efficiently navigate process steps. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ALEXANDER AVE., CLARKSON AVE., & E. 34TH ST. OPEN HOUSE Austin Transportation Department invites residents to learn about and provide feedback on proposed changes to enhance safety and mobility for these streets, from E. 17th to Cherrywood Road. 6-7pm. Maplewood Elementary School, 3808 Maplewood, 512-974-7061. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

MOBILITY DISCUSSION WITH RAINEY NEIGHBORS Join the Rainey Neighbors Association and the Austin Transportation Department for a conversation about the Strategic Mobility Plan and its potential impact on the Rainey District. 6:30-8:30pm. The Millennium Rainey Street, 91 Rainey St, 512/657-5736. Free. stacilivesay@gmail.com, www.raineyneighborsassociation.org.

Thursday 21

GROW GREEN LANDSCAPE PROFESSIONAL TRAINING SERIES: TREES, EDIBLE PLANTS, AND ATTRACTING WILDLIFE Learn from professionals with the Grow Green Landscape Professional Training class. Registration deadline is noon on Wed., Feb. 20. 9am-4pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-2581. $20. denise.delaney@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/professional-training.

CERTIFICATION 101: OVERVIEW & APPLICATION PACKET REVIEW For business owners to learn about opportunities provided by small and minority business enterprise certifications. 10am-Noon. Small & Minority Business Resources Department, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/certification.

TXDOT PUBLIC HEARING The Texas Department of Transportation seeks input regarding state and federally funded projects for 2019-2022. 10am. Texas Department of Transportation, 125 E. 11th, 512/486-5033. Free. www.txdot.com.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am-6pm. City Hall, 301 W. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BLOWOUT: DOCUMENTARY SCREENING The Texas Tribune, Newsy, the Center for Public Integrity, and AP screen Blowout, a documentary about America’s oil and gas boom. Q&A to follow. 6:30-9pm. Texas Tribune, 919 Congress, 6th floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

RED LINE TRAIL PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE Join the Urban Trails Program and learn about the planned trail to connect Braker Lane and the CapMetro Kramer Red Line Station to the Northern Walnut Creek trail system. 6:30-8pm. Whole Foods Market, 11920 Domain Dr., 512/831-3981. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING APD’s Southeast District Representatives discuss the goals they have accomplished in the last quarter. 7-8:30pm. Clinton Hunter South Substation, 404 Ralph Ablanedo Dr.. Free. austintexas.gov/page/southeast-frank-district-representatives.